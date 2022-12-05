5 New Crypto Initial Exchange Listings to Watch This Week – Crypto News Flash

Exchange listings are usually favorable for a coin’s value. The exposure crypto projects receive by having their token added to exchanges usually results in high demand, with the price following suit.

Our review team found 5 new crypto coins that will soon have an initial exchange offering (IEO). Investors wanting to get in on low asset prices that could potentially skyrocket should check out these projects.

5 Top New Exchange Listings to Watch

Let’s have a quick look at the five projects before deep-diving into each to find out what they’re about and how they benefit investors.

IMPT – Eco-Friendly Crypto Listing on Uniswap and LBank, Presale Ends This Week

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Innovative Crypto Signals and On-Chain Platform

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) – Learn and Earn Products with On-Ramp Layer

KeplerHomes (KEPL) – NFT Game Owned by Players

SOLA-X (SAX) – Supplies Multiple Liquidity Pools and Monitors

A Closer Look at the Top 5 New Crypto Initial Exchange Listings

Each project offers something unique. Let’s find out the rewards of owning these coins and potential returns.

1. IMPT – Eco-Friendly Crypto Rewarding the Reduction of Carbon Footprint, Presale Ends This Week Ahead of IEO

IMPT is an innovative carbon-offset crypto project that launched its presale on 3 October 2022 and swiftly sold out the first stage when the coin was priced at $0.018.

Investors wanting to buy IMPT before it lists on exchanges have only a few days left. Its presale ends on 11 December 2022, and then the token is destined for decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap as well as LBank.

Investors who bought the coin during stage 1 watched it increase in value by 27% when it entered stage 2 — valued the coin at $0.023.

Uniswap is a popular DEX with many investors seeking new projects that solve real-world problems. And IMPT does just that by connecting investors and businesses that are committed to fighting climate change.

IMPT has partnered with numerous retail giants and rewards investors with tokens for shopping with them. Some of the affiliate partners that will donate a portion of investor purchases to environmentally-conscious causes include Amazon, Microsoft, Macy’s and Dominos.

This ecosystem also enables investors and businesses to contribute directly by doing their part to make the planet greener. IMPT’s social feature tracks each user’s impact on the environment and offers points to those that reduce their carbon footprint.

High points are rewarded to users who burn (retire) their carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint. No actual burnings take place, as the tokens are sent to an address that removes the coins from circulation.

Investors who choose not to retire their carbon credits can keep them as investments because they’re converted into NFTs that can be sold on the marketplace.

Tokens remaining from stage 2 of the presale will be burnt. And the stage 3 tokens will be locked away for 12 months. That means investors who don’t take advantage of the presale prices will have to settle for IMPT to be listed on Uniswap on 14 December 2022.

After Uniswap, IMPT will also be listed on LBank and Changelly Pro. But even the coin’s listing on Uniswap may be too late. If investors buy IMPT tokens now, they can claim them from 12 December 2022 and potentially watch their value soar when listed.

The presale raised $400,000 in the last 48 hours, and only 6 days remain for investors to scoop up the rest of the tokens.

2. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Innovative Crypto Signals and On-Chain Platform

Dash 2 Trade is another project currently holding a presale before its token D2T is listed on exchanges. LBank and Bitmart have already confirmed D2T listings, but more exchanges will be announced.

From launch, this platform raised $500,000 within 24 hours. The buying momentum continued as Dash 2 Trade raised more than $8 million. It’s currently in stage 3 of the presale, which is 95% sold out. Only 4.5% of the tokens remain in this stage before their value increases in the next stage.

The fourth, and final, stage will begin in a day or two, increasing the coin’s value to $0.0533. Crypto presales usually serve as a guide about the coin’s performance once listed. D2T’s presale has exceeded expectations, and it’s likely that will be its performance on exchanges.

Besides owning one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies, D2T investors can enjoy various tools the platform offers to optimize profitable trading.

Dash 2 Trade sends alerts to investors of new coins added to exchanges and scores crypto presales based on their audit and tokenomics to help investors determine legitimacy. Investors can take advantage of the buy and sell opportunities sent by the platform.

Monitoring whale wallet movements with statistics provided by the on-chain analytics is another feature. That helps investors follow the smart money and position themselves accordingly in the market.

The platform also offers technical indicators such as moving averages, bands and even orderbook statistics from exchanges. Investors can build various strategies and test them in an environment that mimics real markets without risking their money.

Dash 2 Trade has made trading social by enabling investors to swap strategies, which the platform monitors and shares successful ones with the community. It hosts weekly price prediction challenges and trading competitions.

Investors need to own 400 D2T tokens to access limited features and 1000 D2T tokens monthly for full access. Stage 5 of the presale has been omitted, so investors should get the tokens now before they are listed on exchanges and potentially explode.

3. Hooked Protocol (HOOK) – Learn and Earn Products with On-Ramp Layer

Hooked Protocol has simplified the onboarding infrastructures to enter the world of Web 3.0 by building an on-ramp for massive Web3.0 adoption. At the core of this ecosystem is its native token, HOOK.

The token recently had an ICO on Binance. It started trading at $0.10 and is now currently priced at $2.21. The coin currently has a market cap of just over $110 million, with a circulating supply of 50 million tokens.

This ecosystem offers a product called Wild Cash, which is a Quiz to Earn gaming experience that brings together an engaging ecosystem by facilitating the onboarding flows for all Web 3.0 pathfinders.

By using the gaming learning experience and economic payout structure, Hooked Protocol enables all investors to access crypto and earn rewards from it. The project also wants to expedite developers’ streamlined Web 3.0 transformation and form a community with scalability and engagement.

Hooked has developed an education system with experienced-based learning enabling users to participate in NFTs and GameFi. The Hooked Academy short videos reduce a user’s learning curve by making the experience engaging and fun.

Besides Quiz to Earn, Hooked has also developed Proof of Work Time and Mining game, which incentivizes users for contributing to the platform.

After establishing their Web 3.0 social graph, investors receive monetary rewards for sharing them.

The platform enables investors to own Hooked wallets to use their crypto for staking, swapping and transferring.

4. KeplerHomes (KEPL) – NFT Game Owned by Players

This multi-chain game enables players to different kinds of assets in each world, which contains individual NFTs. The 3-D game combines real-time PVE/PVP, NFT trading and player socializing to enable asset trading on its in-game marketplace.

Set in the year 2113, this game requires humans to leave Earth to survive because of its depleted resources. The only place humans can escape to is Kelper Galaxy.

Players are required to navigate their way through the ion storm to ensure that the mothership they’re on and the rest of the fleet land safely.

Kepler enables players to mint their land on the planet and use the game’s marketplace to collect more NFTs for game advancement. Players will soon be able to receive rewards in KEPL tokens and also earn more coins by farming.

5. SOLA-X (SAX) – Supplies Multiple Liquidity Pools and Monitors

SOLA-X has changed the design of automated market makers (AMMs) within the Solana ecosystem. Besides rebalancing liquidity allocations to maximize the APY, it has developed flexible liquidity pools that allow multiple assets to be within a pool.

To take advantage of this platform, investors will need to own $SAX tokens. Before $SAX is listed on exchanges, 20% of the 500 million supply will be available during the presale.

Most liquidity providers use traditional AMMs and encounter challenges that SOLA-X (SAX) solves. Thanks to SAX, liquidity providers don’t have to monitor and rebalance single liquidity pool allocations.

Conclusion

Of the 5 coins, our review team believes that IMPT is the most important coin to watch when it lists on Uniswap on 14 December 2022.

The good news is that investors can still buy IMPT at $0.023 during its presale, which is running for another 6 days.

