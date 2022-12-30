5 Lessons From 2022 That Changed Crypto Forever – CoinDesk

For the Bitcoin blockchain, for example, none of the drama of the past year matters. Every 10 minutes, day in, day out, it adds a block of transactions to its ever-growing ledger. It’s a reminder that the global, decentralized networks of computers running Bitcoin, Ethereum and other permissionless blockchain’s protocols continue to forge systems for intermediary-free value exchange with which no one person or entity can interfere, regardless of the ups and downs of markets. The presence and persistence of these vast autonomous machines continue to leave me awestruck.