5 Easy Steps to Starting Your Own Crypto Exchange Business – GISuser.com

In the past few years, there has been a boom in cryptocurrency trading, with many people making a good amount of money. However, some are facing difficulties too, and losing money is also happening in so many cases. With the value of Bitcoin rising over $20000 and an explosion in new coins every day, there seems to be no stopping the frenzy for making money off crypto-trading. And yet, apart from a few successful traders, most people are losing out because they don't know how to make the most out of this industry.

However, if you’re the kind of person to find business ideas anywhere, it’s the exchange businesses you should look at because the technology behind cryptocurrency and how the market works can be interesting to you. These sites, which facilitate the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies are making money head over heels, all without having to deal with the market volatility of crypto. If you’re looking to cash in on the gold mine that is crypto exchange businesses right now, this guide will tell you everything you want to know.

In fact, we’re starting with the first step right now, because there’s a lot to cover. So, let’s get started!

Meet the Licensing Requirements:

Before getting started with any business, the first step is to understand regulatory demands in your region and it is the same for the crypto industry too. Different states and countries have different rules concerning the exchange of cryptocurrency, so you’re going to need the right licensing in all the different jurisdictions where your business will operate.

It’s a good idea to get financial legal counsel so you can be sure that you’re fully legally compliant with the rules and regulations of your region.

Get the Funding You Need:

The number one mistake made by startups is not estimating the whole budget and not getting the funding they need to be stable until they become profitable, and that’s exactly what you need to avoid. To do so, get the funding you need before starting your business. You have various lines open for this funding. You can crowdfund your business online, though that doesn’t always work. You can take out a loan and risk your financial security, or get investors to invest in your startup.

Find the Right Technology Solutions Provider:

We’re going to assume that you don’t plan on coding the entire software yourself because that’s going to take long years for even a small team to pull off unless they’re professionally trained. Instead, you need to find a reliable provider of crypto exchange solutions, most likely a software development studio which has worked on these projects before. There are a lot of things you should be looking for, but one thing is the priority, you need to make sure you get the full source code because sometimes regulators can ask to see your business’s source code.

Find a Payment Processor:

There are many choices when it comes to payment processors, but in reality, not all of them are made equal. Oftentimes a payment processor will trick you into hidden fees that are buried deep inside the service contracts you will have to sign. If you want to be competitive, you need the lowest transaction rate possible so that people are drawn to your exchange business.

Your payment processor should not go against the rules and regulations that your country has. To demonstrate with the same example, payment processors in the US should be PCI-compliant.

Implement Security Practices:

Security practices have to be an absolute priority when developing your own crypto exchange business. Regardless of what else your exchange has, it has to have the best security practices, because otherwise, you’re begging to get hacked and suffer a data breach. In particular, you should be implementing things like offline cold storage wallets and 2fa authentication.

Start Beta Testing:

And now that you’ve gone as far as you can in the development stage, it’s time to start beta testing. Launch a closed beta test of your platform to debug and limit test the application and you’ll understand how well your crypto exchange platform is performing.

Conclusion:

With all these said, though, there are a couple of more things you’ll need to give your crypto exchange a chance of success these are the most important things you must do. However, the other things are marketing campaigns so people can start knowing you and your platform and if you haven’t guessed already, forming or hiring a legal team, or at least one legal professional, to make sure you’re fully compliant with the region’s laws.