5 Best Place For Expats To Live In Czech Republic (Czechia)

Czech Republic (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Are you thinking about moving to Europe? Many beautiful counties in Europe attract people from all around the world. Many countries in Eastern Europe attract ex-pats as the offer a lot of benefits for people moving to a new country. The Czech Republic is a popular country that is known for its love of beer. This country also has many ancient castles and unique historical architecture. The beautiful scenery will also blow your mind away. You will be delighted to know that the crime rate in most cities is comparatively lower. If you are planning to settle down in Czech Republic there are many good options available.

5 Best Cities In the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is one of the most famous tourist attractions, and also offers an affordable standard of living. It also has a low crime rate and stable economy and is attracting frequent visitors. Many people have permanent residents in the country. There are many good places where you have an adventurous life. For those considering moving to this beautiful country here are the best cities in the Czech Republic.

1. Prague

Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic. It is also one of the major cities in Europe. The city will evoke the architect lover in you and it will seem like a dream to be here. It is designed with many cobblestone roads and surrounds Romanesque structures and Gothic towers. There is a lot of cultural diversity in this city and also offers endless entertainment spots.

Those who prefer a laid-back vibe must visit the traditional cafes that are found in the City district. You can also enjoy some world-class coffee while being here. The general public transportation here is also great. You can also enjoy a lot of social activities. The healthcare system is great and you don’t have to worry about getting treated in case of getting sick.

2. Brno

Brno is the second largest city in Czechia and is an ideal choice for all nature lovers. This city is filled with lush greenery and functional parks. If you are looking for a quiet escape from the daily stresses of life, then this city is the perfect place for you to move. This city is filled with some of the most popular 13 universities that make this city Czechia’s student capital. People come here from all parts of the world to obtain world-class tertiary certifications. It is Nature-friendly and offers a quiet and comfortable environment.

3. Ostrava

Ostrava happens to be one of the best places for solo travelers and digital nomads. This city is known for its rich industrial history. Coal mining is still visible in most places like Vitkovice. It is very much close to the Polish and Slovak borders. Many hikers and adventurers can enjoy exploring the visually appealing and deep mountains.

If you are a sports lover you can visit the Ostrava Open. You have the option to watch one of the best female tennis players all around the world. The cost of living in this city is comparatively lower. It will be easy to acquaint yourself with all the railway stations.

4. Plzen

Plzen is located in the west of the Capital. It is one of the largest cities in the Czech Republic. Many people regard this city as having the best beer. You will be surprised to know that the first pilsner was produced in 1842. There are plenty of churches located in the city. However, St. Bartholomew’s cathedral happens to be the top choice among travelers.

This church is popular for its historical structure and architecture. You cannot forget to visit the world-famous Pilsner Urquell Brewery. This city has become a prominent choice among many expats. The working environment is suitable while the cost of living is comparatively higher. Therefore the accommodation is very expensive for foreigners.

5. Karlovy Vary

Karlovy Vary is one of the best places for couples. Residents can enjoy world-class spa treatments while living in this city. The environment is suitable and offers peace for the residents. All the famous spa resorts are popular among residents and travelers alike.

The Karlovy Vary’s Annual International Film festival is attracting one of the biggest stars from Hollywood. You will be delighted to know that the nightlife is very relaxing for couples. It is easy to find a good job over here while the cost of living is also moderate. You can feel safe while hanging out late at night.