4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Falls 0.21%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has dropped 21.46% to $0.001023631398.

InvestorsObserver is giving 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES a 74 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES a moderate volatility rank of 74, placing it in the top 26% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

FOUR’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES price is well positioned going forward. With support set at $0.000722508650746132 and resistance around $0.00113342010323697. This positions 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter