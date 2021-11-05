Missouri Governor Appoints Virginia W. Lay As Circuit Judge

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson appointed the Honorable Virginia W. Lay as Circuit Judge for Division 16 of the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County. She will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael D. Burton.

Judge Lay, of Clayton, currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and American Studies with honors from Columbia University in New York, New York, and a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law.

Judge Lay is active within the Missouri Bar Association and volunteers her time with several organizations, including the Missouri High School Mock Trial Competition, Washington University Negotiation Competition, Unleashing Potential Governance Committee, and Missouri Botanical Garden.