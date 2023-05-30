4616 lbs. of Cocaine Seized by US Customs and Border Protection

An amazing drug bust in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, with more than 4,600 lbs. of cocaine seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Puerto Rico Police FURA Units seized 4,616 pounds (2,094 kilograms) of cocaine found inside a vessel that landed on the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico. The estimated street value of the seized cocaine is approximately $48.1 million.

Cocaine and Yola Yabucoa

On May 28, during a routine patrol, the crew of an AMO aircraft located a vessel with three occupants without navigation lights navigating south near the island of Culebra, Puerto Rico.

The AMO crew kept surveillance of the vessel, contacting an AMO Coastal Interceptor unit to reach a suspect Eduardoño-type vessel with two outboard engines.

The AMO Coastal unit was able to reach the suspect vessel near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, turning on the blue law enforcement lights and spotlight. The operators of the vessel failed to heave, and during the pursuit, they struck a reef and beached the vessel. The three occupants fled into a wooded area in Punta Guayanes, Yabucoa.

Puerto Rico Police and FURA officers searched the area. Due to the dense vegetation and rocky terrain, agents and officers were unable to locate the individuals. Inside the vessel, 58 bales of cocaine were found.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the narcotics for investigation.

On May 4, CBP seized cocaine worth $3.1 million in two separate incidents in Culebra and Vieques.