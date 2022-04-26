U.S. Attorney’s Office Joins in Recognizing 41st Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24-30, 2022

PORTLAND, OR (STL.News) Every April, the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities across the country in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) to honor crime victims, promote their rights and recognize victim advocates. This year’s observance, the 41st annual commemoration, takes place April 24-30, 2022 with the theme: Rights, access, equity for all victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office joins its federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners in taking this opportunity to highlight the importance of providing necessary services at the earliest possible stage of victimization and litigation. Early intervention helps prevent further victimization and encourages victim involvement in the criminal justice system, mitigating the cycle of violence and restoring hope for the future.

“Supporting and seeking justice on behalf of crime victims is central to the mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We see unbelievable examples of victim courage nearly every day in the work we do. Their persistence and resolve, often in the face of incredible adversity, motivates all of us in federal law enforcement to continue vigorously advocating on their behalf,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, victim advocacy organizations, community groups and state, local, and tribal agencies host rallies, candlelight vigils, and other events to raise awareness of victims’ rights and services. This year, several national events are returning in-person, but will continue to feature livestream feeds.

On the evening of April 28th, a candlelight vigil will be held on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol from 3:30-4:30 pm PDT. On April 29th, the National Crime Victims’ Service Award Ceremony will be held at Constitution Gardens National Park on the National Mall from 12:00-2:00 pm PDT.

