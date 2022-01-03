4,000 Flights Canceled Due to Omicron

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations.

(STL.News) The emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has resulted in chaotic scenes at major airports worldwide. Thousands of international flights have been canceled as airline staff becomes increasingly infected or forced into isolation. David Beirman, a senior lecturer in tourism at the University of Technology Sydney, speaks to “The World” about the impact the pandemic has had on travel, as covered in his book “Tourism Crises and Destination Recovery.”

SOURCE: ABC News – Australia via YouTube