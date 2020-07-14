(STL.News) Most law firms offer a host of different services to clients, so to be as successful as possible, you need to do everything you can to stand out against the competition.

Over a lifetime, most of us will appoint a lawyer when making a will, getting a divorce, or looking for advice on more complex real estate transactions. If we already have a practice that we know and trust, we are far more likely to use them time and again. Just one client can pay your company thousands over the years, so securing new business has to be a priority. Here are 4 things that every successful legal practice needs.

A welcoming and professional office

There’s no doubt about it, first impressions count, so make sure your offices look welcoming and professional. Having your company name on the wall as clients enter will help to create brand awareness and will give a feeling of expense and luxury.

Waiting area furniture should be well looked after and comfortable, and your reception area should have a very inviting feel. Reception staff should ideally be formally dressed and greet clients immediately upon arrival. The more attentive they are, the better your client’s first impressions will be.

Carefully considered meeting areas

Clients and other professionals will more than likely visit your offices regularly for meetings, so it’s important to have dedicated areas for these meetings to take place. If you must use the offices that your lawyers use day-to-day, it’s a good idea to have a separate table and chairs in each office. Discussing personal matters over mounds of paperwork and confidential documents isn’t likely to offer the professional approach you are aiming for.

Efficient courier services

All legal practices run to tight deadlines from time to time, so forming a professional relationship with an efficient and professional courier service is crucial. Experienced courier companies, such as Reliable Couriers, offer specialized messengers who are familiar with legal processes and thus already have a good insight into what is needed. You may have court papers that need to be filed at the last minute, or keys which need to be delivered at a certain time to fulfill a legal contract. Using a courier company that is well versed with procedures and know what they are doing can make a huge difference.

Time tracking software

Time tracking software makes billable client processes far more accurate and could save you a lot of money in the long run.

When working to an hourly rate, it can be hard to calculate how many hours your team has spent working on each case. Time tracking allows time allocations to be quickly and easily entered and can give an at-a-glance overview of time accrued. This information can then quickly and easily be used for invoicing purposes, which can help speed up accountancy processes.

Not only does it make things easier in terms of billing, but it will also give you a good idea of how productive your employees are being in any given day. Time tracking gives you a wealth of information at your fingertips and could play a big part in the financial success of your company.