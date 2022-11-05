4 new IPOs to hit Dalal Street to raise over Rs 5,000 crore next week

New Delhi: Primary market investors will be spoilt for choice as six initial public offerings (IPO) will remain open for subscription in the upcoming truncated week.

This includes two ongoing issues – Global Health and Bikaji Foods International. Along with this, four new IPOs aiming to mop up more than Rs 5,000 crore will open for subscriptions.

Five Star Business Finance, Archean Chemical Industries, Kaynes Technology India and Inox Green Energy are the issues set to open next week.

“After a long time, we are now finally seeing a flurry of IPOs lined up. So, definitely, there is a lot of action within the primary market and it is a healthy activity that we are seeing,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, MOFSL to ETNow.

The Rs 2,206 crore IPO of Global Health, which operates private hospitals under the brand name of Medanta, will close for subscription on Monday. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 319-336 apiece since November 3.

Packaged snack manufacturer Bikaji Foods International is aiming to raise Rs 881 crore via its initial stale, and selling the shares in the price band of Rs 285-300 apiece. This issue will also close on Monday.

The issue of Global Health was subscribed 0.49 times by the end of the second day of the bidding process, whereas Bikaji Foods International’s IPO has garnered 1.48 times bids.

“Medanta’s valuation is coming at 42 times price to earnings and SPOs between 40 to 250-270 times place it in an attractive position,” says Aditya Kondawar, Partner & Vice President of Key Accounts, Complete Circle Capital.

Bikaji is a well-renowned brand and they have packaged food, frozen food,

bhujia, which was one of the highest revenue earners for them, he added. “But given where the valuations are today, it is coming at a 100 times price to earnings multiple which is very high.”

However, Khemka likes Bikaji, the third-largest snack company in India. The market cap of about Rs 7,500 crore put it in a sweet spot in terms of market cap for mid-sized players, he said.

“We have already a lot of institutional interest in the anchor round. So, we definitely believe that there could be a good listing gain for Bikaji IPO.”

The initial public offering of Five Star Business Finance will kick off for subscription on Wednesday, November 9 and will conclude on Friday, November 11. The company will raise Rs 1,960 crore by selling its shares in the range of Rs 450-474.

Five Star Business Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals.

The Rs 1,462 crore IPO of Archean Chemical Industries, India’s largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt in FY21, will run parallel to Five Star. The company has a price band of Rs 386-407 for the stake sale.

It is a leading speciality marine chemical manufacturer in India and is focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash to customers worldwide.

Another issue, Kaynes Technology will raise Rs 858 crore from its initial primary offering by selling its shares in the range of Rs 559-587 apiece between November 10-14.

Incorporated in 2008, Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company.

The smallest among the new issues is the IPO of , which will raise Rs 740 crore from the primary markets between November 11-15. The company will announce its price band in the upcoming week.

Incorporated in 2012, Green Energy Services is one of the major wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service providers within India. The company is a subsidiary of Inox Wind.

