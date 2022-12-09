4 IT stocks that Rahul Jain is bullish on

“From a valuation perspective if we see the performance of the company on a five year, 10 year basis, it has not been very different if we look at the CAGR compared to Infosys and TCS,” says Rahul Jain, Dolat Capital.

A 7% cut coming in for HCL Tech, do you think it is warranted or is it a bit of a knee jerk reaction?

It is an overreaction. But we need to see from the point of view of what has been the movement of the stock price after the Q2 results. So after the Q2 result, HCL Tech upgraded the revenue guidance by 1% and then we saw it outperforming the other tier-1 names in this period. But as they are now saying that this guidance could be met more on the lower end of the band, so basically you are back to square one.

So in a way that entire up move partially has to be negated because that outperformance was led by that upgrade. So to that extent yes, I would say the 5-6% reaction is fair but otherwise from a pure commentary perspective the downward reaction based on this commentary looks a little stark.

What is the number that you would look at for HCL Tech before it actually settles?

From a valuation perspective if we see the performance of the company on a five year, 10 year basis, it has not been very different if we look at the CAGR compared to and TCS.

But from a pure valuation perspective it is already trading at least 25 to 30% cheaper. So that way it gives a good opportunity for anybody to participate at this valuation and wait for a right stable environment when it can command slightly better multiple.

Of course, when we go into the next year that would be the time after the Q4 numbers when people would reinstate their thought process in terms of what should be the ideal discount to the large caps like or TCS and if they tend to deliver the kind of growth which they are suggesting in their commentary.

I think it is a strong entry point from a pure valuation perspective. So we suggest a buy before this event and of course post this correction it makes it even more attractive.

What is your pecking order in the entire IT pack whether you would go for large caps or midcaps?

I think because of the macro aspects, the companies that are providing incremental comfort in terms of visibility are the stocks that we are more comfortable to choose from.

So if we look at the large caps, Infosys, HCL Tech are our preferred bets because they provide both growth and margin outlook.

Similarly on the midcap side, is another company which provides both growth and margin visibility. And very recently post some reaction in after slightly weak commentary the valuations have become attractive. So these are the four names; two in the large cap, two in the midcap that we like on a relative basis.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)