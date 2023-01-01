4 Gems In The Cryptocurrency Market To Keep An Eye On – NewsWatch

The cryptocurrency market presents opportunities differently, even sometimes in the places we least expect. It’s up to one to find these opportunities early and make the most of them. 2022 has not been a very good year for anyone in crypto, there were only a few decent uptrends, but they were quickly followed by downtrends sending the market further down. We have seen the worst of it all in the cryptocurrency market this year, but there are still some opportunities to take advantage of.

Here are four gems the market is possibly not paying attention to but have the potential to blow in the coming year, including the impressive Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Sandbox (SAND) – A Playground for Crypto Gamers

Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse-focused token, but the hype and narrative around the metaverse have died down. The hype started when Facebook announced its rebranding to Meta in October 2021. The announcement of restructuring into creating products to help users socially connect in the metaverse sent several tokens flying, Sandbox (SAND) included. SAND and other metaverse tokens like Decentraland (MANA) were among the best performers in 2021. The landscape has yet to really figure out how to go about creating metaverse solutions, and the hype has slowly died out. SAND has dropped greatly from its peak, and there could be an opportunity to buy the token at the available discount. Sandbox (SAND) is one breakthrough away from exploding through the roof again. The smart person knows to enter this token at the right time to make profits.



Apecoin (APE) – NFT Heaven

Apecoin (APE) is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in the market that no one seems to notice. Apecoin (APE) is primed for a price pump when the bull market resumes, and most especially, the token is rumored to power the Yuga Labs game in development by 2023. Yuga Labs is the mother brand for top NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, some other ape collections, and a few non-ape collections. The brand owns massive value in the NFT market and is not a brand to bet against. Apecoin (APE) launched as an airdrop to core community members, and it was one of the best-performing tokens in Q1 2022 before it succumbed to the bear market. Apecoin (APE) is rumored to be a gaming token, and one can look forward to promising returns when Yuga Labs launches the game early in 2023.



Avalanche (AVAX) – The Unstoppable Tide

Avalanche (AVAX) is an EVM blockchain network that serves as an alternative to ethereum and is revered for its improved scalability. The network is a top option across the DeFi and NFT landscape and has a lot of room to grow. It suffered some value loss to the Terra crash due to its close affiliation, and the lack of momentum on DeFi has slowly drained the network. The market is not paying attention to the crypto assets at the moment, but we could see some impressive price recovery as soon as the market resumes some healthy formation.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Premium Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new memecoin project launching on the Ethereum (ETH) project and is primed to be the next biggest thing to hit the crypto market. It has shown an impressive trajectory on presale, raising $1 million in the first week of the presale and $11 million after six rounds.

The stage 7 presale will close at a $13 million target and is progressing nicely as people who see the opportunity in the memecoin continue accumulating. Presale purchases are always one of the safest investments in a market known to be highly volatile. Presale tokens always sell below market price so you can make a profit after launch, and in the worst-case scenario, you get to exit with your capital.



