3 Smart Coins That Might Lead The Crypto Market By 2023: Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin, And Sandbox – The Cryptonomist

The truth is, investors are overwhelmed by the current market condition. Many cryptocurrencies are losing their value. This has prompted many queries on the internet. Crypto enthusiasts are inquisitive to know if cryptocurrency is worth investing in any longer.

The fall in the price of the general crypto market is believed to be the winter period in the cryptocurrency space. However, Many investors believe that the market will soon bounce back to what it used to be. While investors are waiting for the bull market to come, new potential coins might be of interest. Especially, considering the high rate of return.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one of the new coins which has stumped the crypto market with high hope. The coin belongs to the meme family but has distinctive features and a mark of excellence. Big Eyes Coin seeks to be the first when it comes to people’s choice. The coin has already recorded a mark of success by making over $11 million in the pre-sale stage.



Big Eyes Coin Aims To Foster A Bright Future For Meme Coins

It has already been demonstrated that Big Eyes Coin is more than just a meme coin. The Big Eyes Coin Protocol is a success due to a perfect storm of DeFi services, a committed team, a devoted community, and great use cases. Big Eyes Coin Currency promises to donate 5% of its whole coin supply to NGOs that support ocean conservation. This is done to safeguard a sustainable food supply and stop risky ocean activity like oil spills and illicit fishing.

Big Eyes Coin has an interesting and entertaining feature, the Sushi Crew. The Sushi Crew is a club where all Big Eyes Coin NFT holders can have fun, and get entertained while eating fishy things. Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin with no silly or unrealistic approach. BIG is all for business. Big Eyes Coin has a lot of promise and can surpass other cryptocurrencies in the market, according to many cryptocurrency experts.

Furthermore, investors can gain a headstart on their Big Eyes Coin portfolio by applying the code BCUTE180

Will Ethereum Embrace New Investors After The Merge?

By market cap size, Ethereum (ETH) remains second to Bitcoin. The Ethereum network can function as a digital currency, using ETH, as the native currency and also as a blockchain. As a blockchain, it has enabled the creation of numerous digital assets in the form of NFTs.

Before the Ethereum upgrade, the blockchain had experienced a downside in operations which had led to some negative attributes, such as high energy consumption, and less scalability. However, upon the successful shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum blockchain has technically sliced its power consumption by 99%.

Will The Sandbox Inspire Virtual Reality?

The Sandbox (SAND) cryptocurrency has made great success in the metaverse as well as the decentralized finance world (DeFi). The Sandbox network, as a decentralized community, facilitates the creation, building, and buying of digital assets informed of games.

The Play-to-Earn feature is aimed to keep Sandbox members excited and thrilled by the catchy strategy of the Sandbox network. Gamers who participate in play-to-earn gaming will be rewarded with SAND currency. SAND utilizes the strength of blockchain technology to facilitate easy transactions within the ecosystem.

Since its debut, The Sandbox has been a success. Its success is evidenced by its multiple partnerships with various big names, such as Adidas, Gucci, and more of them.





Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

