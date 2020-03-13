$3 Million Lotto Ticket Sold at St. Louis Schnucks

St Louis, MO (STL.News) A Schnucks shopper is now a Missouri Lottery millionaire. A customer who bought a Lotto ticket at Schnucks Market, 5055 Arsenal St. in St. Louis, matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing to win a $3 million jackpot prize. The ticket holder became the Lottery’s 542nd millionaire winner with the winning number combination of 11, 16, 23, 26, 31 and 38.

“If you bought a Lotto ticket at this Schnucks location for last night’s drawing, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if your ticket is a winner.”

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Lottery offices are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Sept. 7. If claimed within 60 days, the ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments. If the player has not chosen within 60 days, payment automatically defaults to the annuity option.

The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.