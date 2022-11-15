3 Innovative Crypto Marketing Campaigns in 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Castello Coin, Algorand | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Marketing cryptocurrencies used to be a strictly online affair. Given that cryptocurrencies are digital by nature and the communities that have formed around them socialise primarily via social media networks, this was only logical.

However, 2022 has been a year where exciting new ground has been broken by cryptocurrency developers. It’s becoming increasingly common to notice advertisements for crypto coins and exchange platforms cropping up in very mainstream places – on the daily commute, broadcast between television programmes, or even on billboards at busy junctions.

In the following article, we’ll discuss three crypto projects that are riding this wave of real-life marketing and making hay while the sun shines – Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Castello Coin (CAST) and Algorand (ALGO).

Read on to find out how crypto coins are breaking into the mainstream with in-person advertising.

Castello Coin: Solid Gold

The first coin to note that has made an impact with a real-life stunt is Castello Coin (CAST). The brainchild of Niclas Castello, a German artist, this coin sought to leverage the presence of a physical artwork to cement its place in the cryptocurrency sphere.

This artwork, designed and commissioned by Castello himself, took the form of a cube of solid gold, displayed in New York City’s Central Park in February 2022.

The cube, resplendent in NYC’s bleak winter, turned many heads at its location in the city’s largest green space. Standing roughly knee-high, this block of precious metal was forged with roughly 400 pounds of 24-carat gold, meaning its approximate value exceeded $11M. No surprise, then, that the installation had its own private security detail to ensure no intrepid New Yorkers chipped some of the gold off for themselves.

While reactions to this stunt were mixed, with many locals finding it tasteless or downright annoying, it’s beyond question that it brought attention to Niclas Castello, and more importantly to his crypto project, Castello Coin (CAST).

Algorand: Darkness Bringing Light

The Algorand Foundation describes Algorand (ALGO) as a ‘Carbon-Negative Blockchain.’ These were the words that the Foundation paid to be lit up on a huge billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralised blockchain that enables and empowers a variety of different functions and applications. The design focus of the blockchain is to surpass the transaction speed of major blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH).

Crucially, the Algorand (ALGO) team and its connected Foundation want the platform to help lessen the impact that cryptocurrency has on the world’s environment, by providing a more efficient and thereby greener blockchain process.

For added impact, the Algorand Foundation arranged for the rest of the electronic advertising billboards and digital screens in Times Square to be dimmed for the duration of their ‘takeover.’

This clever marketing stunt both brought increased exposure to the Algorand (ALGO) project and reinforced the philosophy underpinning the platform in one efficient move.

Big Eyes Coin: Time for Times Square

Lastly, on our list of innovative marketing campaigns, the fresh meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is following in the footsteps of Algorand (ALGO) by similarly booking itself a highly coveted advertising space in Times Square, New York City, starting Monday 14 November.

Taking things a step further, the Big Eyes development team have created a 3D animation that will make certain the whole of New York – and therefore the world – is aware of this new project, as well as its undeniably adorable mascot, Big Eyes the cat.

If you’d like to find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and how this junior coin has managed to pull off a stunt of this calibre, you can click the image below to watch a short video breaking down the project.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.





