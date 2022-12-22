3 FTX Execs Have Snitched on SBF, Now Scrutiny Is Aimed at Nishad Singh and Ramnik Arora

On Dec. 21, U.S. law enforcement officials from the Southern District of New York (SDNY), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed they imposed fraud charges against FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison. After Wang’s and Ellison’s surrender announcement, the public has been wondering where FTX’s director of engineering, Nishad Singh, is located and whether or not he has come forward yet.

Following Ellison’s and Wang’s Guilty Plea, All Eyes Are Focused on 2 More Top FTX Execs

Reports stemming from the SDNY federal court, the CFTC, and the SEC indicate that FTX co-founder Zixiao (Gary) Wang and ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have pleaded guilty to fraud charges. According to the U.S. attorney Damian Williams, Ellison and Wang are cooperating with law enforcement officials in a plea bargain for lighter sentences.

In addition to the announcement on Wednesday, Williams urged others that were involved in FTX’s misconduct to come forward as soon as possible. “[Law enforcement] is moving quickly and our patience is not eternal,” Williams stressed. One person who was not mentioned in the most recent indictments against Ellison and Wang was FTX’s director of engineering Nishad Singh.

According to public documents, in 2017, Singh graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science engineering. He worked for Facebook for a total of five months in 2017, after graduating from college. Prior to his role as FTX’s director of engineering, Singh was the director of engineering at Alameda Research.

FTX director of engineering Nishad Singh’s location is unknown and it is not known if he has come forward to law enforcement yet. Only three FTX execs have come forward disclosing that they have snitched on SBF: Gary Wang, Ryan Salame, and Caroline Ellison.

It was well known that Singh was a very close member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) inner circle and he’s been accused of misconduct in regard to FTX’s collapse. For instance, reports have detailed that Singh was allegedly part of SBF’s secret Signal chat channel called “Wirefraud.”

The Australian Financial Review’s United States correspondent Matthew Cranston said: “[AFR] has [learned] that FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Zixiao ‘Gary’ Wang, along with FTX engineer Nishad Singh and former Alameda Research chief executive Caroline Ellison, used a chat group on Signal in the hope that the information would remain hidden.”

Records also show that Singh became a significant donor to the U.S. Democratic party and he donated $8 million during the 2022 midterm election cycle. Singh was the 34th largest Democrat donor, while his former boss SBF was the second largest Democrat donor under George Soros. Research also shows that Singh, alongside SBF and Wang, was responsible for FTX’s codebase, wallets, and trading engine.

Bloomberg reported that Singh allegedly “authored code that hid Alameda Research’s ballooning liabilities.” In the same report, the CFTC detailed that a great deal of FTX’s liabilities were hidden in a sub-account called the “Korean account,” which was reportedly used by SBF, Ellison, Wang, and Singh to obscure funds. Singh was also close to another FTX inner circle member named Ramnik Arora, and Singh was one of nine housemates that lived with SBF.

Singh once said that FTX was his “dream job,” and ever since FTX collapsed, no one has heard from the former FTX director of engineering. Singh’s and SBF’s good friend Arora, the head of product and investor relations, was also an important instrument to the FTX machine. Arora is described in reports as SBF’s “key lieutenant” and according to sources, he was the main executive who bolstered FTX’s relationships with Sequoia Capital and other investors.

An article published by The Information claims FTX’s Arora was “integral to FTX’s expansion,” and if it wasn’t for Arora’s efforts, FTX may not have raised as much money as it did. Like Singh, no one has heard from Arora yet, either, and whether or not he has come forward to address issues with U.S. law enforcement. So far, it seems only three of SBF’s inner circle members have snitched on him: Caroline Ellison, Ryan Salame, and Gary Wang.

U.S. attorney Damian Williams said on Wednesday that the FTX investigation is still ongoing, and more announcements will be made in the near future. With Salame, Ellison, and Wang in the bag, it looks as though no one who committed misconduct at FTX will be left unexposed.

Tags in this story

2 FTX execs, 3 FTX execs, 34th largest Democrat donor, alameda, Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, CFTC, Charges, Conspiracy charges, democratic party, Federal Prosecutors, Fraud, Fraud Charges, FTX business, FTX collapse, FTX head of product, FTX’s director of engineering, Gary Wang, Inner Circle, Money Laundering, Nishad Singh, Ramnik Arora, Ryan Salame, Sam Bankman-Fried, sbf, SDNY, SEC

What do you think about the fact that no one has heard from FTX’s director of engineering Nishad Singh yet? Do you expect other high-up FTX executives to come forward? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

