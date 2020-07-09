2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by Dominic Graves

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 1, 2020, Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an assault that had taken place at a hotel on Putney Road. Subsequent investigation led officers to find probable cause that Dominic Graves, a 28 year old male from Brattleboro, had violated his conditions of release and committed the offense of Domestic Assault.

Graves was located on Putney Road on July 2, 2020, and taken into custody. Graves was issued a citation and held on bail. Graves is to appear in the Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on July 6, 2020, to answer to the charge.

