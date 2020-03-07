$2M Mega Millions Prize Won in O’Fallon, MO by John Sheperd

O’Fallon, MO (STL.News) John Sheperd of O’Fallon purchased a Mega Millions ticket at QuikTrip, 15902 Manchester Road in Ellisville, for the Dec. 3, 2019, drawing that turned out to be a $2 million winner.

Sheperd matched all of five of the white-ball numbers drawn that night: 23, 43, 60, 63 and 69. Because Sheperd also played the Megaplier feature, he doubled his initial $1 million prize to win $2 million when the Megaplier number drawn was 2.

Shepherd claimed his prize at the Lotttery’s Jefferson City office on Feb. 24.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots starting at $40 million that grows until someone wins. It costs $2 to play, and for an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier feature, which multiplies non-jackpot prize winnings up to five times their normal value.

In the most recent fiscal year, players from St. Charles County won $47.9 in total prizes. Retailers received $4.9 million in incentives, and more than $9.2 million was contributed to education programs in the county.

