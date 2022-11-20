$29 flights available as Breeze Airways begins new services from Phoenix with more planned



Startup low-cost carrier Breeze Airways began its service at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday with flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Provo, Utah.To celebrate, the airline is offering promotional fares as low as $29 one-way. Breeze plans to add routes to Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans, Louisiana, from Phoenix in February.”The addition of the new service routes from Breeze Airways will provide residents and visitors with more low-cost flight options than ever to fly in and out of Phoenix,” mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “It is a win-win for travelers and our economy, and I am pleased that Breeze Airways will be bringing even more travelers to America’s Friendliest Airport.”California dreamin’:Breeze Airways expands to Orange County, CEO talks trendsHoliday packing tips:Expert advice on how to get your stuff togetherBreeze’s Phoenix fare sale detailsTravelers looking to take advantage of Breeze’s introductory fares in Phoenix need to act fast. $29 one-way fares between Phoenix and Provo, and $89 one-way fares between Phoenix and Charleston can be booked through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 23, for travel between Jan. 5 and Feb. 28.Promotional flights between Phoenix and Charleston are available on Mondays and Wednesdays. The deal is available on flights from Phoenix to Provo on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from Provo to Phoenix on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. When do the other Breeze routes out of Phoenix begin?Breeze will begin nonstop service between Phoenix and Hartford on Feb. 9, between Phoenix and Richmond on Feb. 10 and between Phoenix and Bentonville-Fayetteville on Feb. 17.One-stop service with no plane change required between Phoenix and New Orleans also begins on Feb. 17.Learn from my mistakes:My flight was canceled but I got most of my costs covered (after 3 months)Tickets are on sale on all those routes currently, with one-way first flight fares available starting at $165 from Phoenix to Hartford, $110 to Richmond, $59 to Bentonville/Fayetteville and $289 to New Orleans.