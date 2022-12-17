2023 will be brutal year for global economy; no company or country can escape it: Trip Chowdhry

“Each of the companies from the entire tech pack will suffer either now or later. But there can be a situation that some companies may disclose and others may not. Accenture is transparent but they were not totally transparent to tell the bad news,” says Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research. Edited excerpts:

Are we seeing the beginning of trouble for the IT pack as Accenture has lowered its revenue forecast for Q2?

This is definitely a leading indicator and it does tell that not only the IT sector but the whole global economy is heading to a severe recession. So, no company is immune in any geography because of the macro conditions.

In terms of rerating of client spends, are you getting any indication from Accenture numbers because that is emerging as a big concern now? Is the boost that the IT segment received post-Covid rolling back?

Definitely, at the current juncture, some of the things that you can take note of in an enterprise environment are — first people are getting laid off so anything which is subscription-based will see a collapse in the business. Second, there is overspending that has happened because of COVID. Everything went online, everything became software-oriented and digitisation became the common language. Those things are now just a thing of the past, and it will be unwinded. 2023 will be a very brutal year for the global economy and no company or country can escape it.

What geographies are looking the most vulnerable?

Every geography that tried to invest in alternate technologies during COVID such as work from home, horizontal scalability, cloud computing and everything associated with it looks vulnerable. All such companies would feel the brunt, so it is not specific to one country, one company, or one sector because it will permeate through the whole economy.

Of the whole pack, if you had to rank them in order of vulnerability, how would you rate them?

Each of the companies from the entire tech pack will suffer either now or later. But there can be a situation that some companies may disclose and others may not. Accenture is transparent but they were not totally transparent to tell the bad news. If Accenture reveals the situation as it is, their customers themselves will think it is an Accenture-specific issue but one should recall that we have been totally negative on all the technology companies since September because no company can escape the macro conditions currently.

