2023 likely to be a challenging year for equity returns: Rohit Agarwal

“There will be pockets of value, pockets of outperformance. We will first pick financials simply because for the next two to four quarters, the numbers that the financial companies will report in India are going to be squeaky clean and there is hardly going to be too much of credit cost or new NPA formation,” says Rohit Agarwal, Senior Fund Manager, Kotak Life Insurance.

The consensus seems to be a) it is going to be the credit growth theme and b) the capex theme which comes out as a consensus buy. Which one do you think will outperform in 2023?

Before going to the theme, I would also like to highlight that we think 2023 is likely to be a challenging year from the point of view of equity returns, the reason being that there are a few dark clouds on the horizon to do with geopolitics, macroeconomics and all of that which means that there is little scope for valuations to rerate from here, given where we stand.

Coming to the sectors, it does not mean that nothing will go up. What it means is there will be pockets of value, pockets of outperformance. We will first pick financials simply because for the next two to four quarters, the numbers that the financial companies will report in India are going to be squeaky clean and there is hardly going to be too much of credit cost or new NPA formation.

So even though the financial sector has done well in 2022 in terms of stock return perspective in 2023, we still believe this can be a sector to bet on simply because the issues of asset quality and NPAs are behind us and the new cycle of NPAs does not seem to be on the horizon.

Right now there are not too many big sectors which are in trouble and which are likely to create issues. We are not in the camp that says credit growth will be northwards of 14-15% for 2023. We believe 12-13% credit growth is likely. But we still believe that the market might overlook that aspect of a little lower credit growth and concentrate more on earnings quality which is to do with lesser credit cost and better balance sheets.

« Back to recommendation stories

What are the EPS expectations of next year? You said that banking could do well and that contributes a significant chunk to the EPS expectation of Nifty and Sensex. Why do you believe markets may not give decent returns?

Well if you come to the Nifty constituents, as you rightly said, the banking or the financial system is expected to do well but we also have to bear in mind that a lot of the Nifty constituents have a direct or an indirect linkage to global economy which has started to slow down. The recent news flows from China tells us that they are trying to open up and there is a high likelihood of some rally in industrial metals and commodities, leading to higher inflation in the short term. That is going to make it very difficult for central bankers across the world to cut rates.

When rates are not cut and if inflation persists for longer, there will be a slowdown in growth. That is something we have already seen from channel checks even in India where we keep talking to dealers and some of the companies seem to suggest that demand has tapered off after the festive season.

Coming to Nifty, ex financials, some of the sectors which are more consumption driven are likely to see some kind of cuts in earnings versus expectations and hence we believe that Nifty could at most give mid teen kind of an earnings growth and that too helped by financials. In that case, it does not leave any scope for a valuation rerating simply because interest rates would not be falling right now.

Since we have seen interest rates being raised by the central bankers across the world including India in the last six months or so, there is going to be a lagged impact of that interest rate hike on consumption, on disposable incomes and eventually corporate earnings.

We have spoken to a lot of retail companies in and the likes of V-Mart and various others, who have been pointing out that post Diwali, the enquiry rates and the overall takeoff has gone down or come back to the normal level. Is there a risk in that side of the sector as well?

We certainly believe that is a risk and that is exactly what I pointed out. Home loan rates have moved from 6.5% to almost 8.75% and there is bound to be some kind of an impact on disposable income and hence discretionary consumption.

If you look at some of the valuation multiples that discretionary stocks trade in India, they are pretty elevated. To continue at that kind of valuations, earnings support in terms of volumes as well as margins and earnings are needed. Right now, even though there is some kind of softening in some of the major raw materials for most of the discretionary companies, there is likelihood of a slowing top line volume growth.

When that happens, most companies will most likely choose to pass on some of the margin benefits to try and get that volume. In that scenario, it becomes very difficult for the market to expand the multiples, especially when interest rates have gone high because now they cannot make the argument of interest rates being low.

One wants to discount the cash flows at a lower rate of interest rates. Hence we believe that side of the market and not just the retail and apparel discretionary consumptions like paints, adhesives and some of the other high end discretionary consumption, all seem to suggest that there is a slowdown in the offing. It has to do with interest rates and falling disposable income.

It takes time for the economy to respond to it on both sides. We do not believe that the 6.5% GDP growth is coming in FY24. We believe it is going to be more like somewhere between 5% and 6% and it is not something to be really really scared off. It means that the markets may take a pause either to time correct or correct a little before they start their upwards journey.

The Indian story remains intact, the long term fundamentals remain intact, but after such a broad outperformance versus the other markets across the world, it is difficult especially when countries like China are starting to open up and we might see some money flow there.

Since you are saying that you are cautious about domestic consumption, would it be fair to say that you are perhaps more positive on export-oriented stocks like chemicals, IT and manufacturing stocks rather than domestic cyclicals?

Well yes and no. In the export -oriented stocks, we are more bullish on things like chemicals and manufacturing, but not necessarily IT and pharma. We like the chemical space as a structural space for the next 5 to 10 years where we have seen the share of Indian chemical companies move from 1% to 2% to close at about 4%-5%. We believe this can again double in the next five-seven years.

At the same time, a whole lot of scope has opened up in manufacturing through the PLI Schemes. We need more success stories apart from mobile manufacturing to come into India and it is not only China plus one now, it is also Europe plus one. For example, if we look at the bigger companies which operate out of Europe today, most of them have decided that no new incremental capex will go into the European Union. Now where will that go? Some of it might go to China, Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Bangladesh.

So we have that opportunity to grab what we have never done in manufacturing. We like manufacturing and chemicals sectors, but IT and pharma, even though export oriented are not something which we are very bullish upon.

As for IT, since the macro is not that good where we currently believe the world at large is slowing down and if we even look at the order books, they have started to sow some kind of a slowdown, there is time before It starts to pick up when the market or the world at large is clear that the recession or a shallow recession whatever it is, is kind of over.

