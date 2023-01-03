2023 could be a year of a low return, sector rotations and outperformance by broader markets: Siddhartha Khemka

“We are looking at a one-year forward PE of around 20 times. The same thing happened in October 2022, when Nifty had hit a high of 18,600. We were at around 23 times one year forward so there has been a one year of time correction which makes Nifty attractive,” says Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, MOFSL

Most of the brokerages are saying that after a volatile 2022, we could be in for another year of no return. Would you agree with the consensus view?

We would also believe that 2023 could be a year of a low return but what we are expecting is that there could be a lot of sector rotations and a lot of outperformance from the broader markets. If mid and smallcaps start doing well, the larger stocks, the Nifty, has already shown a lot of outperformance.

Valuations are fair and so one cannot say that they are expensive. We are looking at a one-year forward PE of around 20 times. The same thing happened in October 2022, when Nifty had hit a high of 18,600. We were at around 23 times one year forward so there has been a one year of time correction which makes Nifty attractive.

The entire growth hinges on how well the corporate earnings grow despite all the global challenges, the volatility in terms of raw material prices, the metal, the commodity prices going high and then falling off towards the end of the year. Corporate earnings have remained resilient and that is something that one needs to be cognisant of going forward. Earnings estimates have come down, but they are still in the range of 12-15% growth and somewhere around 10-12% growth would be a fair assumption for Nifty in the current calendar year.

What is your take as far as some of these platform companies are concerned? The valuations are back in discussion given that we have news coming in regarding Mamaearth IPO and it is quite heftily valued. After the corrections that we have seen in the prices of the likes of and , how should one approach this space?

This has been an ongoing discussion about the platform companies. It is a very difficult answer for a traditional analyst like us to measure the future growth potential and give them a value the likes of what these companies had asked for in their IPOs and what we are seeing in the forthcoming IPO of Mamaearth, where rightfully the discussion is around valuation even before the IPO starts.

The investors who get in know what they are getting into and what kind of gestation period they would need to hold to make money in some of these kinds of businesses. There is no doubt that the future belongs to some of these potential leaders of tomorrow. Platform companies are here to stay. The difficult question to answer is who among them will be a survivor, who among them will be a winner and in some of the global instances, the winner takes it all in some of these segments and again it is very difficult to answer.

If someone is looking to get into this high-risk-high-growth zone, they can have a small allocation towards some of them and definitely distribute investment. Do not have a concentrated bet in a single stock in the platform companies but have a distributed portfolio of three, four stocks where the growth visibility, the earnings visibility and at least the profitability is coming forth for some of these platform companies that are profitable and where the cash flows are better. Maybe one can allocate some portion towards them.

It is like one of those passing the parcel kind of a moment in the financial sector. It started with banks, then moved to NBFCs and now insurance. The problem is you have to pass the parcel before the music stops. Now that insurance has moved up, which is a weak sector, is the music in financials about to stop?

It is very difficult to say whether the music will stop or not because overall, if you look at the corporate earnings trajectory of the last two quarters, banking has been a rank outperformer in terms of delivery and that should continue in 2023 as well. If you look at the lending business, the credit growth in India is at a multi-year high, almost a decadal high with a decadal strong balance sheet.

Over the next one or two years, a good credit cycle should help the lending businesses both from the banking as well as from the NBFC space. From a shorter-term perspective, there are a lot of buzz around the Budget and expectations that some or the other reforms will keep happening maybe in the insurance space or power sector.

Suddenly some of the power sector stocks are abuzz with the expectation that the government could bring in some reforms in the upcoming Budget. Some of the power financing companies like PFC, are buzzing. In comparison with the PSU banks, which saw a sharp runup in the last few months, the valuations look attractive and people are rushing in. I think there is some bit of sector rotation happening within the financials but the larger credit growth theme could continue to do well.

Some of the valuations have definitely been on the higher side and that is why we are seeing a pause in . The leadership has shifted to an . If also starts delivering the good results, they can also catch up but that is yet to happen. But yes, the rotation across sectors and within sectors is a theme that we will see very strongly before the results. A narrative keeps coming up on different sectors with expectations around that.

We usually say the market knows better and it tries to pre-empt what is going to happen. Is that the case with Nifty IT on Tuesday? It is up around 1% with earnings just around the corner?

Bulk of the earnings disappointment had been factored in last month itself when came out of the blue and downgraded their guidance. Bulk of them are already factored in. The actual results and especially the guidance for the year could be important for IT. The downside is limited but the upside will only happen once the company starts delivering on the growth which at least looks like one or two quarters away.

The major markets of the US and Europe have not yet got into the recession that everybody is talking about. Global strategists and economists are all talking about the rough year that 2023 is going to be. For a long-term investor, it is a very good time to accumulate on a gradual basis but from a near term, the underperformance could remain in IT at least for one or two more quarters.

IT companies today are trading at PE multiples of 20 plus as a basket. Underlying growth is expected to be in the range of about 8% to 10% which means if you are buying these stocks as an investors you are already paying a significant amount of premium to the growth. Why do you think one should buy them? Are they the new consumer stocks?

If you look at the overall IT space, apart from the growth, there has hardly been any other change in terms of either the management pedigree or in terms of corporate governance and cash flows.

One can compare them with consumer staples but some of the staples have much lower growth; sometime back had 6-8% volume growth and still traded at a very high valuation. Look at the kind of cash these guys are generating and redistributing. Some of them like , are doing buybacks and giving dividends.

I do not see any reason why once growth comes back to 15-18-20%. Once the environment in the US as well as in Europe stabilise, we will see them sitting on a record order book. The world is shifting towards digital. These companies have transformed from the legacy businesses and have got into the newer age digital economy. They are morphing into a consultancy kind of business providing end-to-end solutions. They are not only doing the backend solutions, but are also helping their customers to drive the business going forward into the digital world.

So I think that the premium that you are talking about will be low growth now, would only be justified because of the expected growth that can come in over the next few years.

