2023 a difficult year to navigate but enough opportunities out there: Anshu Kapoor

“A long short fund by nature is not a benchmark and therefore we do not have a compulsion to have say 15% in IT or 35% in financials. We can be very agile. Real estate does not have too much weight in the Nifty but we can add that into our portfolio. So not only long versus short or hedge, but also how we play the sectors is fairly agile in our case,” says Anshu Kapoor, President & Head, Nuvama Asset Management

You guys deal with some of the top HNIs across the country, the family office variety. I would like to understand what is your current positioning of EDGE – your long short fund? How are you positioned there long versus short?

Long short has been a great solution in times of volatility and what we have noticed is that drawdowns are very sharp, it could be stocks or sectors or market as a whole. In a week you can end up losing anywhere between 5% and 15-20% and therefore long short studies have tended to work well in this market set up.

As far as our product or our portfolio is concerned, we are about 70% long right now and the balance we are carrying is mostly hedges or some shorts selectively. India is a growth market and therefore stock specific shorts do not work as well but hedges make a lot of sense. The moment we see things turning around, that is when it starts making sense.

The more important point is that a long short fund by nature is not a benchmark and therefore we do not have a compulsion to have let us say 15% in IT or 35% in financials. We can be very agile. For example, real estate does not have too much weight in the Nifty but we can add that into our portfolio. So not only long versus short or hedge, but also how we play the sectors is fairly agile in our case and therefore the outcomes.

Could you share how the year went for you in 2022?

Yes. I can talk about this product called EDGE, the long short portfolio and maybe if it is okay, I will talk about other strategies as well.

EDGE has done very well for us. If Nifty gives about 11% odd return, EDGE portfolio has given close to 18% but overall when you compare with the largecap mutual fund universe, there is a significant outperformance of about 10% odd for the year and largely because of the reason that I just listed. We had a view on real estate, we had a view on say metals as well as on IT and those views may have played out well.

We exited IT much earlier even before this negativity started to build up. We entered into the pent up consumption trades much earlier. So given the agility of the portfolio, we have been able to perform and we have been able to carry net exposure.

We are very agile in cutting back on the net exposure as in we will build hedges very quickly when we see the market trending negatively or downwards. Those are the things that help us. It is one portfolio and if it is okay, maybe I can talk to you about private equity and other pieces as well.

I would be very keen to know about private equity, not only what you are telling your clients but what clients are asking you. We see a lot of big HNI family offices opt for private equity or pre-IPO kind of deals as well looking for alternatives in a challenging market.

I will step back a little bit to try and answer this question. In India, investing in equities through direct stocks or through mutual funds is fairly democratised now and there is a big allocation that is going out there. But the fact is Indians are now saving $700 billion a year and that is very meaningful amount and clients are asking us how do we diversify our portfolios because everything cannot be just simple fixed income and equity allocation.

Clients want us to give a sense of diversification, the yield, the growth, country diversification and so on. So that is the customers need and to fill that need, data from our AIF category 2, category 3 AIF now over 7 lakh crore asset class in India show that out of nowhere, in the last three years, this asset class has taken off and largely private equity, venture debt funds, real estate funds, REITs ,clients are now investing in infrastructure funds.

So there is a wide gamut of products out there. The demand is very strong and the supply has to catch up and what we are trying to do is to build our investing capabilities so we can meet this demand of customers. That is point number one.

The other interesting aspect is that about 20% of our AUM incrementally is coming from cities beyond the top 7 usual cities that we talk of. These customers from Indore, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kochi, Dehradun and so on are asking if there is anything else beyond equities and simple fixed income that they can invest in. This is a very interesting trend and it is fairly getting acceptance all across the country.

I am keen to understand what is your research team and when you guys put your brain together what is the hypothesis building for equity? Will it be a moderate return year, challenging year, year for midcaps and smallcaps? What is your thought process?

Our first view is not to look at the index for direction too much because a large part of the Nifty50’s earnings are global in nature and therefore my request to all our investors is to look beyond and look a lot more broader for direction or to create a benchmark for returns. Having said that, this is a year where one will have to pick and choose sectors that you think are likely to do well.

Historically, we always talked about the big consumption theme in India but the narrative is fairly quickly moving towards what we call investments or capital expenditure. What we are noticing is huge amounts of capex happening in steel, cement, chemicals, logistics, pharma, data centres, government spending in railways, power, defence and so on.Therefore companies that were not so much in favour around these sectors could do well. So that is our input number one.

This is a very strong trend, as strong as what we saw in 2003 to 2008 and therefore what I am trying to suggest is look at sectors where green shoots are available; try and rationalise portfolios where there is slowdown showing up and our view is that this whole pent up consumption will also eventually slow down. The consumption theme that carried us or the export theme that carried us there would be shifting of sectors or themes and therefore try and catch these themes if one wants to do well, per se,

India will slow down with the global slowdown. We will undoubtedly be impacted, but relatively we will do better and therefore will continue to be preferred not only by domestic investors but also global investors. It is a difficult year to navigate but there are enough opportunities out there.

What are your thoughts on the smallcap and the midcap end of the market? I know that HNI family offices also have a very large risk-taking capability and appetite for phases when the earnings are not coming but outsized positions can be taken for a J-curve earnings, a 3-4-5-year view, a private equity kind of a view even in smallcaps and midcaps. What conversations are happening around that and your thoughts on these pockets?

In a portfolio, the allocation to midcaps or smallcaps is quite low. 2021 is when we saw everything giving good returns and then things got normalised last year. So far, the build up in the portfolios is not there as much directly but maybe through mutual funds and other vehicles, customers are lot more comfortable going through professional fund managers than trying to discover the story themselves. The stories will be similar or linked to some of the themes that I just mentioned.

The challenge with smallcaps and midcaps will be in the event if interest rates stay elevated for a longer time because that is when the margins and the working capital cost will start to hurt them a lot more than some of the larger players. It could be challenging in our opinion and therefore my advice to customers is not to try and fish or buy the correction, but go through qualified fund managers or products out there so that will be my advice.

