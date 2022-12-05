2022 Summer Research Survey Promotion

Important Dates Promotion starts: 6/2/22

Promotion ends: 6/16/22*

Drawing: 6/17/22* The Nebraska Lottery truly appreciates the opinions of our players. That’s why MVP Club members can win prizes just for completing a short web survey. Information and opinions offered will help create better Scratch games and promotions for our players. This survey will take at least 20 minutes to complete and is limited to Nebraska residents only. Nebraska Lottery MVP Club members will receive one contest entry for completing a survey at nelottery.com by the deadline on June 16.* A drawing will be held by the Nebraska Lottery on Friday, June 17*, to select winners: Aaron Rohde of Clarks: Winner’s choice of three (3) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $900 value); Dennis Bates of Lincoln: Winner’s choice of two (2) packs of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $600 value); and Mark Hamilton of Omaha: Winner’s choice of one (1) pack of Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets (a $300 value). All participants will receive an eCoupon for $5 towards any Scratch purchase after the contest ends. * End date and drawing date are subject to change. You will be asked to log in to the MVP Club before entering. You can also access the contest by logging in to the MVP Club, then clicking on the “Contests” button. If you are not an MVP Club member, click here to join the MVP Club. Click here for complete contest rules. Published on 05/06/2022