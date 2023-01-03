2022 in Review: ViaBTC Capital Gathers Momentum and Delivers Win-win Results

press release

PRESS RELEASE. As financial markets worldwide confront major challenges, the crypto market has remained sluggish in 2022. Meanwhile, along with the slowing global economic growth, the crypto market has also entered a prolonged bear period. Despite the continued sluggishness of crypto this year, the industry raised more funds in the first half of the year than it did in 2021. This indicates that the bear market also offers premium categories and projects, which allow us to prepare for the next crypto bull.

2022 in Review: Unlocking Potential in the Blockchain Space

Since its inception, ViaBTC Capital, a new institutional investor focusing on blockchain, has always aimed to leverage the technology, talent, project, and capital of the blockchain space and build an all-encompassing, globalized blockchain investment ecosystem through steady efforts. Looking back on its track record in 2022, we can tell that ViaBTC Capital has invested in many distinctive, promising projects, including SingSing, ZKX Protocol, Sparkadia, Port3, PEPO, Orderly Network, Aperture, and WOO. In the meantime, the institution has reached strategic partnerships with public chain ecosystems such as Near (MetaWeb Ventures), Metis, and Avalanche through excellent investment performance and forward-looking deployments. Through these efforts, they share resources to empower each other and deliver win-win results.

Remaining dynamic in today’s bear market, ViaBTC Capital has built a robust, diversified portfolio while improving its post-investment services. This year, ViaBTC Capital has focused on infrastructure and data services, with an emphasis on ZK technology and applications. Moreover, the institution has diversified its investment focus and enhanced the connections between its portfolio and ViaBTC Group. Working together with other ViaBTC subsidiaries, ViaBTC Capital has explored more business models and achieved fantastic results.

The strategies of professional investment institutions are always watched by both individual and institutional investors. To boost its team capabilities, ViaBTC Capital values talents and upskills its team through training and workshops. When selecting the investment target, the institution focuses more on tech innovation and feasibility. For ViaBTC Capital, a solid project should be able to create a positive economic cycle and maintain steady, sustainable growth in the long term.

In terms of post-investment services, ViaBTC Capital has built strong track records in operational strategies, financing channels, economic models, and marketing. It has empowered project parties by providing them with sensible advice and operating proposals while tapping into its own strengths, building trust with projects. Meanwhile, ViaBTC Capital has regarded data utilization as a key priority of its 2022 strategy. The institution has closely monitored the crypto financial markets and analyzed the market trends. Relying on solid professional competence and a well-established investment framework, ViaBTC Capital has released reports by examining the relevant data and built a comprehensive database to meet the demands of investors and partners. This year, ViaBTC Capital has released over 50 reports on industry development to offer insightful data reference for the blockchain investment market, all of which are appreciated by peer institutions.

The blockchain investment market boasts a promising future. As an institutional investor, ViaBTC Capital aims to promote blockchain development via investment. The institution believes that the industry will stay poised for take-off in the next two years, a period for continued blockchain development and innovation. The blockchain space can only be prepared for the major challenges arising from large-scale adoption by constantly improving the carrying capacity of infrastructures such as public chains, Layer 2, data availability layers, and middleware. At the same time, project teams will also have to focus more on tech development and product upgrade to offer better products and more satisfying user experiences. Going forward, ViaBTC Capital will march forward together with partners, seek constant innovation, and build a diversified team to search for the next blockchain unicorn.





