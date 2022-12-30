2022 in numbers: New records and heartbreaks for stock investors

While Nifty ended 2022’s last trading day and December on a negative note, bulls created multiple new records in the annals of Dalal Street during the year. Ending 2022 as one of the world’s best performing indices, Nifty has for the first time delivered positive returns for seven consecutive years in its 26-year-old history.

With an annual gain of around 751 points, Nifty advanced 4.3% this year and also hit an all-time record high of 18,887.60 points on December 1, before the winter turned harsh.

Dalal Street investor wealth jumped Rs 16.45 lakh crore to Rs 282.45 lakh crore during the year.

“The performance of 2022 has been as per the trend observed over the past 10 years. Whenever Sensex provided returns of over 25% in a calendar year, the following year has seen a muted return,” said Sunil Sanghai of NovaaOne Capital.

Stars of 2022



PSU bank stocks were among the biggest gainers of the year. The Nifty PSU Bank index itself shot up by over 70% year-to-date. Other PSU stocks from defence and railways were also in demand amid sectoral churning.

Nifty Bank ended 2022 up over 21% and Nifty FMCG 17%. Amid the capex boom, old economy stocks were in demand with power and energy among top gainers.

Among Nifty stocks, top gainers were (126%), (54%), ITC (52%), M&M (49%), (38%) and (37%).

Other stocks that outperformed the index include NTPC, SBI, , and .

The Troublemakers



Despite Nifty’s outperformance vis-a-vis most other global markets, money making wasn’t easy with FIIs making a record exodus of Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the year.

Both midcap and smallcap investors suffered, with the Nifty Smallcap index ending 2022 down around 14%. Against the backdrop of a global disdain for tech stocks, Nifty IT turned out to be the biggest wealth eroder on the Street as it lost 26% of its value. Top stocks lost over 40% of their market capitalisation.

On the other hand, Wipro, , Divi’s Lab, , and turned out to be the biggest wealth eroders, among bluechips.

New-age stocks — Paytm, Delhivery, , Zomato and Nykaa — were also among the biggest wealth destroyers. As their shares slumped between 40 and 60%, the cumulative loss was around Rs 2 lakh crore.

Multibagger stocks



Multibagger hunters, too, had a tough time as 80 stocks (with a market cap of at least Rs 500 crore) gave at least 100% return during the year as compared to 336 multibaggers in 2022.

IPO Street



In the primary market, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) launched India’s biggest IPO at Rs 21,000 crore. The stock, however, turned out to be a wealth eroder as the PSU lost around 28% of its value from issue price of Rs 949.

With many hits and misses, 2022 saw 33 IPOs worth Rs 55,145 crore.

Penny stocks



turned out to be the biggest gainer on Dalal Street as the stock rallied over 1,800% this year. Other top gainers include Kaiser Corp, and — all three of them rallied over 1,000%.

(With data inputs from Ritesh Presswala)

