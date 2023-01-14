2020 Your Lucky Day Ticket Promotion

We’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a weekend promotion giving players a chance to win a free $1 MyDaY ticket. Between March 14 and March 17, free MyDaY tickets will print following $2 Lucky for Life purchases. The lottery terminal will sound and a trailer ticket will print following the purchased ticket. The free MyDaY ticket is good for the next scheduled drawing. Free MyDaY tickets will print for each Lucky for Life purchase of $2 or more on a single ticket. For example, a $4 Lucky for Life purchase would produce two MyDaY tickets; a $6 Lucky for Life purchase would produce three MyDaY tickets; and so on. The Your Lucky Day promotion will end at midnight on March 17. Published on 02/10/2020