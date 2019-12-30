2019 Top 10 Celebrity Homes: Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Kaley Cuoco & More

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (STL.News) – “2019 Top 10 Celebrity Homes”

With the new year here, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com has rounded up our most popular celebrity homes of 2019. The homes run the gamut from mid-century modern to tropical-island style with many beside lakes or ocean. Some of the homes were owned by stars who were just starting their rise to celebrity status and others were purchased after reaching their pinnacle of success. They vary widely in size and style, each giving us insight to the taste of the owner.

1) “Girl on Fire” and 15-time-Grammy-winner, Alicia Keys bought the Razor House in 2019 for $20.8 million. The home’s sleek contemporary lines and commanding views over the Pacific Ocean have graced the pages of cutting-edge magazines and websites around the world, in addition to a starring role in Visa Black Card and Calvin Klein television commercials. Designed by Wallace E. Cunningham in La Jolla, California, it was on the market originally at $45 million, then at $30 million, reduced to $24.995 million, with Keys paying $20.8 million.

2) The former home of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was going to be their forever love nest when they bought it in 2001 soon after their much publicized Malibu marriage. After extensive updating and adding a tennis court and guest house, their separation was announced and the home sold in 2006 to a hedge fund executive who completed the renovation and added some features of his own. Once again on the market, it is priced at $44.5 million.

3) Kelly Clarkson made a meteoric rise to stardom after singing and winning the first season of ‘American Idol’ in 2002. Kelly is now one of America’s favorite entertainers, judge on ‘The Voice’ and host of her new NBC talk show. Ten years after her ‘American Idol’ win, Kelly bought a Tennessee lake home in Hendersonville, 25 miles up the Cumberland River from Nashville that is for sale priced at $7.49 million.

4) Since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ came to a close in May, Kaley Cuoco and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, are busy building their dream home, so she put her Tarzana-neighborhood home in Los Angeles on the market at $4.895 million. Cuoco bought the house from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian in 2014. With the house decorated in Kaley’s exciting contemporary style, it was rapidly sold.

5) Cheryl Tiegs was America’s favorite model in the 1970s and ‘80s as the three-time cover girl for ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issues, four-time covers on ‘People’ and three times at ‘Time.’ Her ‘70’s posters in a white fishnet bathing suit and then her pink bikini photo solidified her role as America’s first baby-boomer supermodel. Almost as beautiful as Cheryl, her Balinese-style Bel Air home is for sale at $18.5 million.

6) Oprah owns at least six homes currently after selling her Chicago and Atlanta homes. Lately, her focus has been on the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara. She purchased actor Jeff Bridges’ home after waiting for the price to be reduced from the original $7.495 million and ended up buying it for $6.85 million – the exact price Bridges and his wife, Susan Geston, paid for it five years ago.

7) Joe Pesci will always be known for his roles as Vinny Gambini, Joe Pesci’s character in the Deep South legal comedy ‘My Cousin Vinny,’ or Nicholas “Nicky” Santoro, his mob character with animal killer instincts in ‘Casino’ and now with a new Netflix film ‘The Irishman.’ Having made the decision to move to the perpetual sunshine and warmth of California, he has put his New Jersey waterfront mansion on the market that is priced at $6.5 million.

8) Suzanne Somers has an instinct for romance whether the proof is evident in her long, successful marriage to husband Alan Hamel, or the romantic home environments she creates. Their home in the hills above Palm Springs is the perfect example of the ultimate hideaway they’ve enjoyed for years and are now selling for the price of $9.5 million.

9) Adam Lambert’s style has propelled him from an ‘American Idol’ superstar singer-songwriter into an international celebrity. The house he bought in 2009 that overlooks the Sunset Strip, the same year he appeared on ‘American Idol,’ reflects his personality along with his penchant for drama. Now traveling the world almost full-time performing in tours and major guest appearances, the Grammy-nominated vocalist has recently put his West Hollywood Hills home on the market for $3.35 million.

10) Since she became Duchess of Sussex and a princess of the United Kingdom, those fascinated by British royalty can’t get enough of all things Megan Markle. That includes the house she lived in when she was married to Trevor Engelson. They rented a charming Colonial-style home in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood – a stone’s throw from downtown Hollywood. It is now for sale, priced at $1.75 million.