2019 for Securing Arizona’s Water Future

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona took historic steps in 2019 to secure our water future, including passing the most significant water reforms in four decades.

Following years of engagement from stakeholders from rural, urban, agriculture, industry, tribal communities, non-profits, cities and more, as well as legislative leaders, Arizona Governor Ducey in January signed legislation ratifying Arizona’s Drought Contingency Plan (DCP), allowing Arizona to sign onto an inter-state water agreement that outlines ways the state will contribute to conserving more water from the Colorado River. Roughly 40 percent of Arizona’s water use comes from the Colorado River.

Arizona joined six other states and Mexico in the signing. In April, President Trump signed legislation formalizing the DCP, Arizona’s most important water legislation since the Groundwater Management Act of 1980. Former Governor Babbitt, who signed the Groundwater Management Act 40 years ago, joined Governor Ducey and legislative leaders in efforts to pass the DCP.

The governor also issued an Executive Order in January creating the Water Augmentation, Innovation, and Conservation Council. The council was directed to recommend opportunities for long-term water conservation, continuing Arizona’s proactive approach to securing the state’s water supply.