2019: Arizona Jobs On The Rise

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) This year, Arizona surpassed 300,000 new private-sector jobs added since 2015. Arizona also ranked in the top five for economic momentum as well as growth in population, jobs and personal income by State Policy Reports.

Companies from across the globe chose Arizona to expand or relocate, bringing major jobs announcements to the state. Some companies that celebrated Arizona jobs announcements include:

Lucid Motors with 2,200 jobs,

with 2,200 jobs, Silicon Valley Bank with 300 jobs,

with 300 jobs, Raytheon Missile Systems with 1,000 jobs in Southern Arizona,

with 1,000 jobs in Southern Arizona, Microsoft Datacenters with 1,100 direct and indirect jobs,

with 1,100 direct and indirect jobs, CarMax with 430 jobs,

with 430 jobs, Infosys with more than 1,000 jobs,

with more than 1,000 jobs, And Hopebridge Therapy Centers with 650 jobs.

Additionally, the tech sector grew significantly throughout the state. According to the Arizona Technology Council, Arizona’s tech sector is growing at a rate 40 percent faster than the U.S. overall. Tech jobs in Arizona have seen a 5.1 percent wage growth, with an average annual salary of over $80,000.

