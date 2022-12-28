20 years & counting: How Ambani became Alibaba & Alphabet of India

On the eve of Dhirubhai Ambani’s 90th birth anniversary, pictures of his eldest son Mukesh and wife Nita, cradling their newly born twin grandchildren Aaditya and Krishna, was perhaps the perfect family portrait. It’s been two decades since Mukesh succeeded his father as the chairman and managing director of the family jewel ().

If Reliance’s swashbuckling founder, was the biggest disruptor and beneficiary of India’s licence raj regime of the 20th century, who broke the hegemony of the legacy business elites, unafraid to play hardball when shut out by bigger incumbents, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) is now remaking his father’s energy juggernaut into a conglomerate that is poised for the the 21st century.

Over the last 20 years, under MDA, RIL’s market capitalization grew at an annualized rate of 20.6%, revenues by a similar annualised 15.4% and net profit 16.4%. But dry statistics only give half the picture. To really study RIL’s rise over the last two decades, one needs to equally emphasise the journey that still lies ahead.

Mukesh Ambani inherited a cash machine in the family’s petrochemicals and oil refining group post a family settlement with his younger brother Anil, but it was unglamorous and a sunset industry. Thus in 2010 he re-entered telecom with a spectrum licence to rewrite the destiny of his group and that of the entire telecoms sector. This befuddled many commentators then who questioned why a company that ran one of the world’s most successful oil refineries would invest multiple billions in a cut-throat industry when India was guzzling energy while the average revenue per user was plummeting (it still is just a tad more than $2/ month).

TECH TITAN



That sees itself today as a technology giant that has partnered with the best of Silicon Valley – Meta (Facebook), Google and Microsoft – is a testament to a vision, that is still work in progress. Ambani is India’s Alibaba lording over an $200 billion balance sheet, overseeing a seemingly diverse empire – refining, telecom, retail, internet, media, sport – but all connected by mountains of data that each of the verticals throw up and which can be harnessed further.

Nowhere in the world has any conglomerate of RIL’s scale pivoted not once but three times. As Rahul Malhotra of Bernstein Research pithily put it some time back – RIL today is ExxonMobil, Amazon, Alibaba, Netflix, Google and AT&T rolled into one.

Even then, Ambani needs new growth engines. Despite his growing heft in data-spewing consumer businesses, RIL stock in CY2022 has largely been in line with the market, unlike the past 4 years, when it contributed 30-40% of the total market rally. That’s largely because even today, lion’s share of the group’s revenues and a little over half of the operating profits come from the legacy energy (O2C) business, which is increasingly becoming a single digit return on capital employed (ROCE) business. A windfall tax on transportation fuels and weak refining and polymer margins are further hurting the conglomerate’s legacy petrochemicals and energy operations. RIL shares today trade at below 40 times multiples compared to billionaire Gautam Adani whose recent rise has seen flagship trade at a jaw dropping multiple of 393.

For almost a decade between 2010-2020 the Ambani flagship stock was flat as the group invested over $93 billion, or Rs 6 lakh crore as per an ET analysis from August 2019 — the biggest capital expenditure in Indian corporate history. 50% of that sum was been invested in the telecom business. The 2.5X rise in share price happened only in the last 2 years. Analysts at Jefferies had estimated that the company’s large investments outside of its core Indian energy business lowered its ROCE by 8.8 percentage points between fiscal years 2002 and 2017 (FY02 and FY17).

The onus is now on MDA’s youngest son – 27 year old Anant is likely to preside over the new energy business and give final shape to his dad’s vision to radically morph the polluting hydrocarbons empire towards cleaner energy — solar panels, sodium-ion batteries and, most importantly, green hydrogen at under $1 per 1 kilogram within a decade, or what his dad calls the 1-1-1 target. But thus far we have only seen baby steps, perhaps highlighting the group’s lack of conviction on the right technology that will fire the future. Ambani has already committed over Rs 75,000 crore investment in three years to set up five uniquely integrated giga factories at Jamnagar with the world’s latest technology.

FUELLING THE FUTURE



Earlier this year MDA outlined his succession plan with Akash and Isha being the “first amongst equals” in the telecom and retail businesses. Today Reliance consolidated P/E reflects a sum of parts of the businesses but since its telecom, retail subsidiaries are unlisted, different analysts continue to ascribe different multiples to various businesses. Both telecom and retail have marquee PEs sitting on the cap table), so we will see probable value unlocking and better crystallisation of the valuations.

Adani Enterprises on the other hand – also a holding company and thus comparable to RIL has 8 listed companies including the recently acquired ACC and Ambuja Cement (see chart attached).

But till then Ambani has two aces up his sleeves – a foray into financial services offering consumer credit and merchant loans to 430 million telecom subscribers waiting to leapfrog to Jio’s latest 5G offerings; another 300 million feature-phone users who are waiting to get upgraded to using smartphones and 220 million Reliance retail customers making 250 million transactions in the last quarter alone on its sprawling shopping platforms buying groceries, medicines, food, fashion, cosmetics, soaps and shampoos. Can you imagine the quantum of data that gets generated from these millions of buyers’ and sellers transaction on the large online and telecom platforms?

Just Jio’s consumers have gobbled up some 30 billion giga bites of data in just 3 months alone. So imagine the insights one can mine from this. What does a person like or dislike, his or her passions, spending patterns, family income, family size, their shape, physical, mental and financial health or even one’s dark desires. Does he pay his mortgage, mobile, monthly utility bills on time, is he looking for a holiday to the Moon? And what’s the one big profitable way a company can monetise this data and engage with its customers more deeply and for longer? Credit and Care — hospitals, insurance, medical devices, health analytics. Both are always very, very, sticky and the answer to bring back the mojo into the RIL stock.

