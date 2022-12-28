2 top trading picks from Motilal Oswal’s Shivangi Sarda

“My first trading pick would be on . We have seen a remarkable short covering move over here and the way the stock has turned around from its support zones is quite gradual and quite a steady movement is expected over here. The second pick would be from the auto space,” says Shivangi Sarda, Analyst – Equity, Derivatives & Technical Broking,

What is really happening in Nifty, is it just the year-end phenomena? Are levels and data something important to watch?

We have seen a good amount of pullback in Nifty from the bulls from the last three sessions. The way it is holding on to its support zone is remarkable. Going forward, we are just two days away from the expiry. Of course, there is no unidirectional movement expected over here because December is usually low on volumes historically.

So moving forward, we expect an upside the levels which we see right now are 18,350 from here with a crucial support of 18,081 on the downside. Any declines can be bought into. Talking about Bank Nifty, there is resilient strength over here. Now, the banking index has been outperforming the broader market from the last four sessions and it is continuing to do so. There is more strength over here and we expect around 43,500 levels and with the downside, a crucial support near 42,750 levels.

Can you talk to us about some of the top ideas that you have which you can share with our viewers?

My first trading pick would be on Titan. We have seen a remarkable short covering move over here and the way the stock has turned around from its support zones is quite gradual and quite a steady movement is expected over here.

On a month-on-month basis, if we look at the chart structure, the stock has held to its 50 monthly moving average quite well. It is quite positive and we recommend a buy over here and definitely the theme is outplaying and Rs 2,690 is the next level that we can expect over here, with a stop loss of around Rs 2,535.



« Back to recommendation stories



My second pick would be from the auto space. We have seen a good turnaround over here and the way these stocks are moving is quite positive. is also turning from its support zones. TVS Motors and the other stocks are also looking quite positive. My pick would be on TVS Motors. This stock specifically has been a resilient counter and even in the times of market weakness, we have seen this stock holding on to higher zones.

We recommend a buy over here with positive divergence seen in the RSI indicator as well so the next targets, which in this stock would be around Rs 1,110 with a stop loss of around Rs 1,050.

