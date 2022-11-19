2 sectors Ajay Bagga is betting on

“I would say quarter to two quarters from now our IT companies could be flashing buys so you can start taking small positions there,” says market expert Ajay Bagga.

Edited excerpts:

ET Now: All time high levels are purely academic in nature right because the consensus seems to be that banking are in a very sweet spot, they seem to have hit a purple patch when it comes to the credit growth but the question is where do you see the value emerging because a lot of the private banking names are already sitting at quite a bit of high valuation, which are the stocks which you still think have value and make a good investment bets?

I would rather answer you from a more micro perspective. Seasonality is working for us in these two months. Normally October to January is the best period for the markets but I am expecting one more selloff to come in global markets, which will impact us as well. The inflation has gone down but it is still largely in the developed markets, it is very much a large distance away from the targets of the central banks so it will back simply to not fight the Fed.

We are expecting rates to still go up, we are expecting rates to be high for longer and to stay higher for longer and secondly the Fed’s unstated objective will be to tighten the financial conditions, both of which normally do not work well for emerging market flows. So we might see all-time highs even on the Nifty being crossed in this period but going into January, I am expecting a small correction and I am not very optimistic about the markets nor about the earnings globally.

In India we have seen pretty good earnings. Leaving aside metals, oil and gas, we saw a very good quarter, much better than expectations. Going ahead also expectations are good but given 35-40% of revenues are coming from global players it would not be so easy for us to shrug off any global slowdown. I think that is where the issue is, so in that kind of scenario you have to be domestically focussed, focus on domestic oriented companies on a contrarian bet.

You can look at anybody that makes money from Europe because the UK, Europe recession is very high probability. The UK is probably already in a recession, Europe also given supplying to them will go down and that would be one contrarian bet.

The second would be IT. Global IT is hurting, the non-profitable companies, of course, are off about 80% in terms of the non-profitable tech index. The top five FAANG stocks have lost $4.7 trillion of market cap so we will see that spread to our IT companies also. I would say quarter to two quarters from now our IT companies could be flashing buys so you can start taking small positions there. So financials as the centre of plate, domestic cyclicals and IT as a contrarian play, European suppliers amongst the auto companies, amongst the IT companies as contrarian plays.

ET Now: This is one thing that we are seeing there is a slew of lock-ins which are opening in this month and that is why a lot of supply pressure has come whether on the likes of or plus some other counters as well. What is the best way you think for a retail investor to circumvent the volatility around that, should one stay put or should one sell even ahead of the event itself?

Well if you are not convinced about the long-term prospects you can sell ahead of the event but for a retail investor what is the big problem, a lot of private money has gone public so private holders who have a five to seven year perspective at most for the duration of their fund unless they move asset on to another fund have gone public at very high valuations those valuations have come down. Now at the expiry of the lock-in they have a choice whether to rollover and stay put, wait for the price to come back or they book their losses and on a historical basis they are sitting on multiple gains, the funds might also be expiring so they might not have a choice but to book. A lot of the booking is coming and the big question we have to ask is if such huge smart investors, institutional investors are selling out why should I as a retail investor be buying what they are selling. So obviously they are not seeing value at the current level otherwise they would have moved it to some new fund or they would have stayed put. If they are not seeing value, why should I come in? If you are an investor trapped in these stocks, do not try to average down, just wait it out but the wait can be very long given where the cash flow situation is and the way funding has dried up for a lot of unprofitable companies so it is not a very nice situation to be in but staying put is probably the best.

If you have, you cannot withstand it at all then get out of it and there are much more, much better run companies in India with positive cash flows, with good business models, profit making models, get into some of those and make up your money but this might take anything from five to fifteen years to recover the kind of prices that have gone off if at all.