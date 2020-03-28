$2 Million Scratchers Prize in St. Louis for Mensur and Sanela Brka

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Mensur and Sanela Brka of St. Louis recently purchased a Missouri Lottery “100X The Cash” Scratchers ticket from Zingers Mart, 5204 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis. They proceeded to scratch the ticket in the store’s parking lot and uncovered one of the game’s top prizes of $2 million.

“100X The Cash” is a $20 Scratchers game, with more than $38 million in remaining prizes, including another top prize of $2 million and three second prizes of $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, prizes won in St. Louis County totaled more than $168.9 million. Retailers in the county received more than $16.3 million and educational programs in the county received more than $32.3 million. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.