2 IPOs to hit Dalal Street next week to raise Rs 2,000 crore; 3 listings likely

As the calendar year 2022 approaches fag end, a large amount of action awaits primary markets, including two new issues and three listings.

In the upcoming week, two IPOs are looking to hit Street to raise about Rs 2,000 crore. Other than this, three companies are gearing up for their debut at the bourses.

The Rs 1,500 crore-initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies is set to open on Monday, December 19, and will remain open for subscription till Wednesday, December 21.

The issue is entirely an offer for the sale of up to 40,983,607 equity shares by its promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund, who will sell shares in the range of Rs 347-366 apiece. The lot size for the IPO is fixed at 40 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Incorporated in 2017, KFin Technologies is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. It is India’s largest investor solutions provider to mutual funds, based on several AMC clients.

Elin Electronics is the other issue which will open next week. The IPO will run between December 20-22. The company will sell its shares in the range of 234-247 in a lot size of 60 equity shares.

The company is looking to raise Rs 475 crore via its initial stake sale, including a fresh offer of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore.

Incorporated in 1969, Elin Electronics is an electronics manufacturing services provider. It is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of fractional horsepower motors, lighting, fans, and kitchen appliances in India.

Among the listing candidates, Sula Vineyards is likely to make its debut on Thursday, December 22, whereas Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars will list on bourses on Friday, December 23.

Sula Vineyards’ Rs 960 crore IPO ran between December 12-14 wherein the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 340-357 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed 2.33 times, led by QIB bidders.

Landmark Cars issue was open for bidding between December 13-15 as the issue was booked over three times. The company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 481-506 apiece to raise Rs 552 crore via the primary route.

Abans Holdings, whose IPO barely sailed through with a 1.1 times subscription, sold its shares in the range of Rs 256-270 apiece to mop up Rs 345.6 crore from sale.

