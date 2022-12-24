Hong Kong police arrested two executives of the crypto exchange AAX accused of fraud and misleading the police, according to local media reports.
Weigao Capital CEO Liang Haoming and former AAX CEO Thor Chan were arrested on Dec. 23. Local authorities accused them of claiming there was “system maintenance” as an excuse to delay customers from withdrawing assets amid liquidity issues. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
2 executives of crypto exchange AAX arrested in Hong Kong: Report … – Investing.com
Hong Kong police arrested two executives of the crypto exchange AAX accused of fraud and misleading the police, according to local media reports.