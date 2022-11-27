2 consecutive closing above 18,600 could take Nifty to Peak 19K: Akhilesh Jat

“Two consecutive closing above the 18,600 mark, may take the index towards the 19,000 level in the near-term and we can expect the 44000 mark in Banknifty before ending this calendar year,” says Akhilesh Jat, Category Manager – Equity Research, CapitalVia Global Research.In an interview with ETMarkets, Akhilesh, said: “It is recommended investors to continue with a disciplined approach, focus on asset allocation and look at equities from a medium to long-term,” Edited excerpts:

What a week for Indian markets! Sensex hit a fresh record high on Thursday and then on Friday as well. What led to the price action on D-St?



The S&P BSE Sensex reached an all-time high of 62,447 on Friday, signaling that the bulls had gained control of the markets.

The benchmark index, the Nifty50 reached a new 52-week high of 18,533 and is still 71 points away from its all-time high.

Buying in IT, banking, and financial services stocks led to the current rally, which helped Indian equity indices to close near to an all-time high.

The decline in inflation to 3-months reduced the fear of the aggressive interest rate hike by the RBI, positive clues from the global equity market, and weakening in the Dollar index (which is now at three months low) are some of the factors that supported the market rally.



Where do you see markets headed in the coming week? Any key levels that one should watch out for in the coming week, and the December series?

Major Indian equity indices continue their upward rally and are currently moving in a higher-high and higher-low formation.

Currently, the benchmark index, Nifty50 is facing an immediate hurdle at 18,600 levels. Two consecutive closings above the 18600 mark, may take the index towards the 19,000 level in the near-term and we can expect the 44000 mark in Banknifty before ending this calendar year.

In terms of sectors, Nifty PSU bank rose more than 6%. What is driving the rally in the PSU space?

Nifty PSU Bank outperformed the benchmark index as it has rallied as much as 63% so far in the calendar year 2022.

On Friday, it made a high of 4145.45 and closed positive for the sixth consecutive week after banks reported strong earnings for the July-September quarter (Q2FY23).

Reduction in bad loans and strong consumer retail demand improve the profitability of the PSU Banks.

All public sector banks’ (PSBs’) total net profit for the first six months of the current fiscal year 2022–23 (FY23) rose by 32% to Rs 40,991 crore.

Top gainers of the week include and which were up 30%. What should investors do?

UCO Bank also continues its positive streak for six straight weeks and rallied over 57 in the month of November to trade above the multi-year high we can go for the buy-on-dip in this counter as long as, the Nifty Bank continues its north-ward journey and we should avoid the fresh entry in Easy Trip Planners at the current market.

Any strategy that traders can deploy for the coming week?

It is recommended investors continue with a disciplined approach, focus on asset allocation and look at equities from the medium to long term.

Banking stocks are leading the market for the short-term one should go for the banking stocks with a bit of caution as few higher highs are expected in the near-term.

Your 2-3 trading ideas for the December series?

(above 943) and (above 2050) can give a good return in the short term.

Both the stocks are sustaining near to major resistance level, the breakout above the level may lead a bull run in near term.

