$150,000 Powerball Prize Won by Wright City Man, Howard Aubuchon

Wentzville, MO (STL.News) Howard Aubuchon of Wright City matched four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number drawn on April 11 to win $50,000. The prize was then tripled because Aubuchon had added Power Play to his Quick Pick ticket for an additional $1. By doing so, his prize was multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that night, which was 3, adding up to a total prize of $150,000.

Aubuchon purchased his winning ticket at Schnucks, 1960 Wentzville Parkway, in Wentzville. The ticket is the sixth Powerball purchased in Missouri in 2020 to win the $50,000 base prize, and the first of those six to be multiplied with the addition of Power Play.

In fiscal year 2019 players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in the same time period, and more than $9.2 million of Missouri Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com