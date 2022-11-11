?14 biggest rallies seen on Dalal Street so far in 2022 – stock Ideas | The Economic Times11 Nov 2022, 09:42 PM ISTAfter the bulls took charge of the D-Street on Friday, analysts saw benchmark indices hitting new record highs. So far this calendar year, Sensex has gained over 1,000 points intra-day as many as 14 times, including Friday’s session, when Sensex ended higher by 1,181 points at 61,795 points. Here is a quick recap of the occasions when the market made such spectacular gains during the year:

iStockOn October 4, Sensex gained 1,276.66 points to close at 58,065.47.iStockBenchmark index closed at 57,426.92, with gains of 1,016.96 points on September 30.iStockThe index logged substantial gains of 1,564.45 points and ended at 59,537.07 on August 30.AgenciesBSE Sensex gained 1,041.47 points and ended at 56,857.79 on July 28AgenciesIn May, Sensex gained over 1,000 points on 3 occasions, with maximum gains clocked on May 20 of 1,534 points when the index ended at 54,326

AgenciesSensex gained a whopping 1,335 points and ended at 60,611.74 on April 4.

AgenciesSensex, yet again, edged higher by 1,000 points on three occasions, with the maximum gains of over 1,200 points logged on March 9.

The index skyrocketed by a sharp 1,736 points on February 15 and ended at 58,142. Later, on February 25, it gained 1,328 points.

