$13m Crypto Presale IMPT Ends December 11! Buy Now Before Exchange Listings – Crypto News Flash

IMPT’s presale has raised $13.5 million – the first stage of the presale sold out

Considering IMPT’s explosive presale, this green crypto is likely to be the biggest initial exchange offering (IEO) of 2023.

Crypto presales are usually indicative of how the coin will perform once listed on exchanges and if that holds true for IMPT, it is bound to explode when it lists on major exchanges on December 14, 2022.

IMPT is an innovative, eco-friendly crypto offering rewards to investors for reducing their carbon footprint. Launched on October 3, IMPT’s presale has raised $13.5 million – the first stage of the presale sold out four weeks ahead of schedule and stage 2 currently offers the coin at $0.023.

Investors need to hurry to invest in this revolutionary carbon credit trading platform before the presale ends on December 11, 2022.

Considering IMPT’s explosive presale, this green crypto is likely to be the biggest initial exchange offering (IEO) of 2023.

Visit IMPT Presale Now

IMPT Exchange Listings

IMPT has announced that early presale investors can claim their tokens from the website for 48 hours from December 12, 2022.

That means there is just over a week left to scoop up the remaining IMPT tokens before they trade at what is expected to be a much higher price.

As this environmentally-friendly project transitioned from stage 1 to stage 2 of the presale, IMPT tokens increased by 27% in value. That’s likely to pale in comparison to the returns this coin will provide once it hits the exchanges.

The first exchange to list IMPT is Uniswap. The market-leading decentralized exchange (DEX) will enable investors to buy IMPT from December 14, 2022.

Following the DEX listing, IMPT is also destined for centralized exchanges LBank and Changelly Pro — listing are confirmed but dates yet to be announced.

The likely scenario is that IMPT will take off on Uniswap and investors waiting for an LBank and Changelly listing will have missed out on massive returns.

Investors flocked to IMPT during its presale, proving that the project has tremendous potential ahead of its new crypto listing because it solves a real-world problem.

Visit IMPT Presale Now

IMPT Partners

IMPT has partnered with thousands of retail brands and corporations such as Samsung, Microsoft, River Island, Harry Brown, Tripadvisor, Dyson, AEG, Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Dominos, Lego and many more.

Amazon, one of the world’s biggest e-commerce companies, is also an IMPT affiliate partner.

More retail brands will be added as IMPT is working to expand its reach by connecting more consumers to businesses that are serious about making a positive impact on the environment.

IMPT’s goal is to partner with 10,000 businesses that will join its affiliate shopping program – using IMPT’s web widget or mobile app enables consumers to select a retailer that will donate a portion of their purchase to an environmentally-conscious cause.

Investors seeking a platform that provides rewards for contributions to the fight against climate change will want to get in on IMPT. Not only do investors contribute to this cause via shopping, but IMPT has activated a social feature to enable personal contributions.

Visit IMPT Presale Now

IMPT’s Ecosystem

IMPT’s social feature functions as a scoring system rewarding users with points for making a positive contribution to the environment. Investors and businesses can track their carbon footprints and then receive points for reducing and offsetting it.

Investors who retire (burn) their carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint receive higher rewards, while points are also granted to businesses that integrate IMPT’s platform into their operations, enabling their customers to do their part in making the planet greener.Follow us for the latest crypto news!

Retiring carbon credits happens on IMPT’s marketplace – no physical burning takes place, as the tokens are sent to an address that removes the coins from circulation.

Retiring credits results in the investor receiving a unique collectible NFT in turn, which can be sold or held as an investment.

Not retiring carbon credits enables an investor to hold them as assets for the long term. This means that investors can sell them at a later stage for profit if their value has increased.

One of the features that make IMPT the best initial exchnage offering to invest in is that its ecosystem tracks each credit’s origin.

The carbon trading market is fraught with confusion and nefarious activities, and IMPT’s system utilizes blockchain technology to root out double selling and overcounting to ensure complete transparency.

ESG Investment Expansion

Many investors have become conscious about putting their money only into projects concerned about the environment.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is set to blossom into a $30 trillion industry by 2030, and IMPT will undoubtedly have its share of that as it provides a platform to fight climate change.

Bloomberg also estimates the voluntary carbon market will grow from $2 billion to at least $50 billion annually by 2030.

Making a contribution to the environment by shopping at IMPT’s partner stores may be considered an indirect contribution. But this ecosystem provides a platform to make a direct contribution to ensure our personal efforts protect the environment.

Visit IMPT Presale Now

Time is Running Out

IMPT enables investors to buy tokens with Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT), while investors can also use Transak’s on-ramp functionality to buy Ethereum with a credit card and then exchange those coins for IMPT.

The other option is to load up a crypto wallet with USDT coins and exchange them for IMPT by connecting the wallet to IMPT’s website.

Investors who use Ethereum to buy IMPT should have at least $30 of ETH to meet the minimum purchase requirement and have enough to cover the Ethereum gas (transaction) fees.

Remember that IMPT’s presale ends on December 11, 2022, and tokens still remaining in stage 2 will be burnt – investors also don’t have the luxury of buying IMPT in stage 3 for now, as those coins will be locked for 12 months.

Considering this project’s innovation and tremendously positive impact on the environment, IMPT is likely to surge once it hits exchanges. Being listed on three major exchanges means the coin will receive huge exposure, attracting more investor eyes to this project.

Increased demand for IMPT tokens is likely to unfold, and a price increase should follow suit.

Right now, IMPT is a one of the best cryptos under $1, and waiting for its exchange listings will most probably expose investors to buy tokens at higher prices.

Most investors have missed out on big crypto opportunities by mulling over them while their prices skyrocketed.

Why risk FOMO or buying IMPT tokens at high prices when investors can buy them for the next few days at practically rock-bottom prices?

Visit IMPT Presale Now