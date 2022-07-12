U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves Welcomes 600 Youths to 12th Annual “Breaking the Silence on Youth Violence” Summit

Annual Event Aimed at Breaking the Silence on Youth Violence; Free Program Included DJ, Spoken Word Performances, Prizes, Safety Information

U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations welcomed more than 600 youths at the 12th Annual “Breaking the Silence on Youth Violence Youth Summit,” held on July 8 at Catholic University and streamed virtually.

The event focused on a variety of subjects, including gun violence prevention, human trafficking, teen dating violence, opioid awareness, and mental health, The summit also featured a speed networking session for youth to connect with mentors in various professions. The summit was comprised of dynamic speakers, entertainment, and information and resources.

Since the U.S. Attorney’s Office hosted its first Youth Summit in 2011, thousands have participated in the activities. The event is a part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhood Program, a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime.

This year’s partners included Black and Missing Foundation Incorporated, D.C. Prevention Centers, East River Family Strengthening Collaborative, the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA), the D.C. Department of Employment Services Summer Youth Employment Program, the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute, the Metropolitan Police Department, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, Phil More Fit Fitness, Drug Free World, the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, The T.R.I.G.G.E.R Project, The TraRon Center, the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanks all of those who participated and looks forward to many future events on behalf of youths in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today