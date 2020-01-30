12th annual Austin Modern Home Tour Showcases a Dozen+ of the Area’s Best Modern Designs in Residential Architecture

AUSTIN, TEXAS (STL.News) – Some tour-goers search for inspiration for their next project; others hope to find an architect or home builder to work with; whatever the reasons may be, all tour-goers come to see a curated selection of Austin homes that embody the unique modern architecture and design aesthetic of central Texas.

Originally conceived by Krisstina Wise of Goodlife Luxury, and developed and produced by the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS), the annual Austin Modern Home Tour gives local architects, designers, home builders, and developers the unique opportunity to showcase their skill and talent to the community in which they work. In turn, the self-guided tour gives the community a rare chance to explore some of Austin’s amazing modern homes inside and out, while asking questions and engaging the minds behind the designs.

For the 12th annual event in 2020, the Mid-Century Modern Block Party returns. Presented and sponsored by Starlight Village, the party starts at 4PM on tour day and features several additional homes to explore, plus available food and drink. Participating sponsors in 2020 include Matt Fajkus Architecture with Miars Construction, and Thurman Homes.

Texas State University’s Interior Design Program returns as the tour’s non-profit beneficiary and volunteer partner. Students will help staff the event in exchange for a donation to the program and the opportunity to use the tour as a fundraising vehicle, while also contributing volunteer hours and making connections in their field.

Participants and neighborhoods featured on the 2020 Austin Modern Home Tour include:

A Mid-Century Modern home in Rollingwood, built in 1964 by Austin’s own A.D. Stenger, recently renovated and updated by Matt Fajkus Architecture and Miars Construction in a way that reinforces and rejuvenates the classic original design!

“Hangar 1111,” located in East Austin and built by Thurman Homes, derives its name from the aviation-inspired aesthetic and design of the home; many shapes and angles are designed to resemble an airplane wing!

A new renovation and addition by Bercy Chen Studio to a 1953 Mid-Century home in the Colorado Foothills

A new modern home in East Austin built by Texas Construction Company

A brand-new modern home by Newcastle Homes and Mad Works Architecture+ in the heart of South Austin’s Dawson neighborhood

A new modern luxury home in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood by Joseph Design Build, currently listed for $2.7mm

A new modern home by Barley|Pfeiffer Architecture in the northwestern Adirondack neighborhood

A brand-new renovation of a 1992 Acorn Deck House by LBR Homes located on a Mount Larson hillside lot

A new modern custom home on a “B” lot in East Austin designed by Verde Builders Custom Homes

A modern home by Cornerstone Architects located in Barton Creek

A modern home by ESS Design+Build located in the Zilker neighborhood

A modern home in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood by Okapi Texas and Thoughtcrib

A second Bouldin Creek modern home, newly designed and built by Forsite Studio

Participating homes on the 2020 Austin Modern Home Tour will open their doors for viewing from 10AM – 6PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020. This year’s event features a very special Mid-Century Block Party at Starlight Village in Leander. This exciting and unique post-event soiree includes access to multiple additional mid-century inspired homes (different from last year!), plus light food and drink in a casual, interactive atmosphere beginning at 4PM. Tickets to the 2020 Austin Modern Home Tour are $40; advance purchase discounts available. VIP tickets are available for access to extra events. Ages 10 & Up are invited to attend.

Further details on participants and tickets can be found at http://www.modernhometouraustin.com.

About the Austin Modern Home Tour: Founded by Krisstina Wise of GoodLife Luxury, the Austin Modern Home Tour highlights and promotes the collaborative exchange between Real Estate Professionals, Architects and Developers and invites Austinites to join the Modern Movement. With co-owner and production partner James Leasure and his Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS), the Austin Modern Home Tour has grown to showcase spectacular examples of modern design, construction and decor throughout Austin’s premier neighborhoods. With over 9,000 visitors attending the annual tours to-date, the Austin Modern Home Tour offers something for everyone.

About the Modern Architecture + Design Society: Based in Austin, Texas, the Modern Architecture + Design Society was founded was founded by James Leasure in 2010 as Modern Home Tours, to introduce modern architecture and living to people across the nation. Through fun and informative self-guided home tours in dozens of cities across the USA and Canada, the group invites people into some of the most exciting examples of modern architecture and design in the nation. With carefully selected architects, neighborhoods and architecture, the MA+DS Home Tours are unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Not only will you learn about the cutting edge of home design while on our tours, but you might even get an idea or two for your next home project!