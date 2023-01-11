100,000 UK civil servants to strike on 1 February

More than 100,000 civil servants will join one-day strike action on February 1 in a major escalation of action by the PCS union.The union members will take action across 124 government departments, with a further 33,000 balloting again on joining strike action from five more departments including HMRC.The action will take place on the TUC’s national day of action and will be largest civil service strike for many years, stepping up a month of strikes over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.PCS members in the Border Force and the DVLA are among those who have already been on strike but more departments will join the February day of action.More to follow…