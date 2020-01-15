$100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Ferguson to Juaneisha Arch

Ferguson, MO (STL.News) Juaneisha Arch of St. Louis recently uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers game. She purchased her ticket at Schnucks, 49 N. Florissant Road, in Ferguson.

“$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 game with $9.6 million in remaining prizes, including three more $100,000 top prizes.

Players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the most recent fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million went to educational programs in the county.