$100,000 Scratchers Prize Won by Jason Ferrell in Pevely

MO (STL.News) Jason Ferrell of Pevely won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “20X The Winnings” Scratchers game after he uncovered a “20X” symbol, which multiplied his base prize by 20. Ferrell purchased the winning ticket at Chip’s 66, 1245 American Legion Drive, in Festus.

“20X The Winnings” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $7.5 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Jefferson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $30 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $3.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.8 million went to education programs in the county.

