$100,000 Scratchers Prize Uncovered in Independence by Austin Conley of Raymore

Independence, MO (STL.News) Austin Conley of Raymore uncovered a $100,000 top prize on one of the Missouri Lottery’s newest Scratchers games, “Power 5s.”

Conley had originally stopped at QuikTrip, 11201 E. Truman Road in Independence, to cash in a $15 winning ticket. He asked the clerk for three $5 “Kansas City Chiefs®” tickets in exchange, but the retailer was sold out of that particular game.

“He said, ‘I don’t have anymore Chiefs tickets, but I just put a new stack in, and these are usually winners,’” Conley recalled.

In reality, the odds of winning a prize are virtually the same for both games, but Conley took the clerk’s suggestion and purchased three “Power 5s” tickets.

“I went out to my car and scratched it (the first ticket) with a penny,” he said. “At first, I scratched off one prize and it said ‘$2,500.’ I didn’t scratch off the rest – I was already freaking out, because $2,500 is enough.”

Conley said upon revealing the $2,500 prize, he immediately began celebrating. What he didn’t know was that more prizes awaited on the ticket.

“It took me like 10 minutes to scratch the rest of it,” he said, laughing.

By “the rest of it,” Conley meant that he eventually uncovered the top prize available on the ticket: $100,000.

“Power 5s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $12.6 million in remaining prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000.

