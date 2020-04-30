$100,000 Money Multiplier Prize Won in Mexico MO by Linda Walker

Mexico, MO (STL.News) Mexico resident Linda Walker recently claimed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers game. She purchased her ticket from JB Hawks, 2120 E. Liberty St., in Mexico.

Starting on Dec. 30, 2019, “$100,000 Money Multiplier” is a $5 game that allows players to multiply their prizes by the multiplier number shown on the ticket. Walker collected one of the game’s six top prizes. Two top prizes are still unclaimed, and over $6.8 million in prizes remain in the game.

Walker’s win adds to the prizes paid to players in Audrain County, who won more than $3.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $413,000 in incentives and commissions, and over $856,000 went to educational programs in Audrain County.