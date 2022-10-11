100+ of the best Amazon Prime fashion and luggage deals ahead of Black Friday 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission
It’s never too early to get your holiday shopping out of the way. Amazon is making it simple with their second Prime Day, Prime Early Access sale, beginning today, October 11 and running through tomorrow, October 12. Shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals across all categories, including fashion and luggage deals. Keep your family and friends (and yourself, too) stylish throughout the year with tons of markdowns on clothing, shoes, accessories, and shapewear from popular brands including Levi’s, Ugg, Alo Yoga, New Balance and more. To snag all these fashion deals ahead of the Black Friday rush, all you have to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.
Shop Amazon Prime fashion deals
Why wait until Black Friday? We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime fashion deals that are available right now. Keep scrolling to find the best clothing and luggage sales happening during October Prime Day.
The 10 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime fashion deals you can shop today, including one of Ugg’s most popular slippers, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested and more. Plus, score major savings on the viral “Amazon coat” from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)
- Levi’s Women’s 501 90’s Jeans for $73.50 (Save $24.50)
- Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew, C Logo for $19.17 (Save $25.83)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses from $122.25 (Save up to $40.75)
- Save up to 42% on Crocs footwear for men and women
- Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $15.98 (Save up to 24.02)
- Ugg Women’s Super Fluff Slipper from $42 (Save up to $77.95)
- Free People Women’s Ruby Jacket for $96 (Save $32)
- Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings from $64.95 (Save up to $23.05)
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set for $299 (Save $310.97)
Amazon Prime deals on women’s clothing and athleisure
From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women’s clothing October Prime Day deals.
Amazon Prime deals on men’s clothing
Refresh your closet for fall and beyond with the best Amazon deals on men’s clothing and classic wardrobe essentials from New Balance, Champion, Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger.
Amazon Prime deals on luggage
Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials before Black Friday 2022, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.
Amazon Prime deals on shoes
Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale including cult-favorite styles from Reebok, Ugg, Superga and more.
Amazon Prime deals on women’s intimates, pajamas and shapewear
Here you’ll find the best second Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Fruit of the Loom, Calvin Klein and more. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.
Amazon Prime deals on accessories
Grab stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during the Prime Early Access sale. Plus, save $70 on the best smartwatch we’ve ever tested.
Amazon Prime deals on women’s swimwear
Make a splash with stylish savings on some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now ahead of Black Friday 2022.
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon’s second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It will run today, October 11 and tomorrow, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for early Black Friday deals on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there’s still time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The Prime Early Access sale is today, October 11 and will run through tomorrow, October 12 this year.
What fashion deals can we expect during the Prime Early Access sale?
Start making space in your closet. During the last Amazon Prime Day, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Saucony, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Take advantage of these fashion deals now and during the Prime Early Access sale to beat the Black Friday shopping rush.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
In short, yes—Amazon Prime deals are exclusive to Prime members only. If you’re not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
Shop Amazon Prime fashion deals
