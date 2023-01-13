10 stocks that mutual funds favoured and sold ahead of Q3 results – Tracking MF Trade | The Economic Times14 Jan 2023, 10:16 AM ISTIn December 2022, mutual funds poured Rs 14,700 crore into the Indian secondary market, at a time when FIIs sold Rs 6,300 crore. Key additions by MFs in December were in HDFC, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki, whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Here is a list of stocks that mutual funds bought and sold ahead of Q3 results, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities:iStockMutual funds bought 91 lakh shares of HDFC in December. Their total holding in the private lender rose to 21.92 crore units at the end of last month.ETMarkets.comAMCs added 74 lakh shares of Reliance Industries in December. Their holding in the company surged to 37.9 crore units at the end of last month.Mutual funds added 20 lakh shares of India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki in December. Their total holding in the company rose to 3.46 crore units at the end of last month.AgenciesMutual funds bought 81 lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank in December. Their total holding in the company rose to 19.69 crore units at the end of last month.

AgenciesAMCs bought 11 lakh shares of Bajaj Finance in December. Their holding in the company surged to 5.49 crore units at the end of last month.ETBFSIMutual funds sold 1.42 crore shares of Axis Bank in December. Their total holding in the company fell to 67.86 crore units at the end of last month.AMCs reduced 80 lakh shares of HCL Technologies from their portfolio in December. Their holding in the company declined to 24.14 crore units at the end of last month.AgenciesAMCs sold 64 lakh shares of ICICI Bank in December. Their holding in the company declined to 160.96 crore units at the end of last month.

AgenciesMutual funds sold 13 lakh shares of Dr Reddy’s Lab in December. Their total holding in the company fell to 18.1 crore units at the end of last month.AgenciesMutual funds slashed 43 lakh shares of Tech Mahindra from their portfolio in December. Their total holding in the company fell to 11.54 crore units at the end of last month.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

